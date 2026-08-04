Russia's Fully Domestic MC-21 Takes Flight, Marking New Era for Civil Aviation

Russia's aviation industry has reached a major milestone with the first serial test flight of the fully import-substituted MC-21 passenger aircraft. Equipped exclusively with Russian-made systems and components, the jet represents a significant step in Moscow's long-term strategy to build a self-sufficient civil aviation sector and gradually reduce reliance on Western aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Caughtin16k, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Passenger aircraft MS-21-300 (1)

First Serial Test Flight Confirms Aircraft Performance

The MC-21-310 took off from the Irkutsk Aviation Plant, becoming the first production-standard aircraft in the program to fly with an entirely domestic configuration.

The flight lasted one hour and 23 minutes, during which the aircraft climbed to an altitude of 6,000 meters and reached a cruising speed of 600 km/h. According to state-owned defense and technology corporation Rostec, the aircraft completed its planned flight profile successfully, with engineers confirming stable handling characteristics and the normal operation of all onboard systems.

The successful test marks an important transition from prototype development to serial certification, demonstrating that the project has entered a new stage focused on technological independence.

PD-14 Engine and Composite Wing Define the Aircraft

At the heart of the MC-21 is the Russian-built PD-14 turbofan engine, the country's first new-generation commercial aircraft engine developed in decades. The powerplant complies with international standards governing aircraft noise and emissions while eliminating dependence on foreign engine manufacturers and maintenance providers.

The aircraft also incorporates several notable design features that distinguish it from competing single-aisle airliners:

Wider fuselage: The cabin is between 11 and 21 centimeters wider than that of the Boeing 737, providing additional passenger comfort, wider aisles, and faster boarding and deplaning.

The cabin is between 11 and 21 centimeters wider than that of the Boeing 737, providing additional passenger comfort, wider aisles, and faster boarding and deplaning. Composite "black wing": Advanced carbon-fiber wing structures improve aerodynamic efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.

Advanced carbon-fiber wing structures improve aerodynamic efficiency and reduce fuel consumption. Passenger capacity: The MC-21 can accommodate up to 211 passengers, depending on cabin configuration.

"Transitioning to fully domestic components is not only a matter of national security but also a major economic challenge," macroeconomist Artyom Loginov told Pravda.Ru. "The industry will need time to stabilize supply chains and reach planned production volumes."

Production Capacity Remains the Biggest Challenge

Russian airlines are expected to require approximately 500 aircraft in the MC-21's market segment over the next decade. However, current production capacity at the Irkutsk facility is expected to deliver an initial batch of 18 aircraft before gradually increasing to an annual output of 36 jets.

At that production rate, industry estimates suggest replacing the country's aging fleet of Western-built aircraft could take between eight and ten years.

Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade says roughly half of the aircraft's certification flight program has now been completed. Commercial deliveries will begin once certification concludes.

SJ-100 Program Also Nears Certification

Development continues alongside the MC-21 on the SJ-100 regional passenger aircraft, formerly known as the Superjet New. According to aircraft manufacturer Yakovlev, certification testing has entered its final phase, and the first production aircraft has already been assembled.

The manufacturer currently has 27 aircraft at various stages of completion. They are awaiting delivery of new production-standard engines before entering final acceptance and certification testing, which is expected to conclude before the end of 2026.

Scaling Up Manufacturing Will Be Critical

While the successful flight demonstrates the technical maturity of Russia's newest passenger aircraft, industry experts say production capacity remains the key obstacle. Meeting projected domestic demand will require significant investment in manufacturing facilities, expanded assembly lines, and long-term financing to increase output.

If those goals are achieved, the MC-21 could become the backbone of Russia's narrow-body commercial fleet over the coming decade, supporting the country's broader strategy of strengthening industrial and technological self-sufficiency in civil aviation.