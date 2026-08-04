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Putin Signs Law Expanding Restrictions on Russians Convicted While Living Abroad

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law introducing broad restrictions on Russian citizens who remain outside the country while evading criminal or administrative penalties for a number of offenses. The legislation was published on Russia's official legal information portal after receiving parliamentary approval earlier this summer.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool is licensed under public domain
Vladimir Putin

The State Duma passed the bill in its second and third readings on July 22.

Law Introduces Financial, Property, and Administrative Restrictions

The legislation applies to individuals convicted of a range of offenses, including violations of regulations governing foreign agents, public calls to undermine Russia's territorial integrity, discrediting the Russian Armed Forces, advocating sanctions against Russia, or participating in organizations designated as undesirable.

Before the restrictions can take effect, Russia's Interior Ministry must confirm that the individual is outside the country and is deliberately evading the court-imposed punishment.

The law establishes 14 restrictive measures. Those affected will be prohibited from:

  • registering as individual entrepreneurs or self-employed workers,
  • registering ownership of real estate or vehicles,
  • obtaining new loans or credit,
  • accessing electronic government services,
  • receiving licenses or accreditations,
  • using a range of previously issued official documents, whose validity may be suspended.

Banks will also be prohibited from providing remote banking services that allow such individuals to transfer money through mobile applications or online banking platforms. The legislation also allows authorities to freeze their funds and other assets.

Justice Ministry to Maintain Official Register

The new law further provides for restrictions on obtaining passports, registering marriages, changing legal names, legalizing foreign official documents, using consular services, registering property, and maintaining valid driver's licenses.

Russia's Ministry of Justice will decide when the restrictions apply, maintain an official register of affected individuals, and publish the information on its website.

The legislation follows an earlier bill adopted by the State Duma in May that strengthened liability for Russian citizens accused of committing offenses abroad that authorities say are directed against Russia's interests. Among its provisions is the possibility of freezing or seizing property as a measure to secure the enforcement of administrative penalties.

The bill was first introduced in December 2025 and was significantly expanded before its final approval. Earlier versions focused primarily on restricting access to remote banking services, while the final law broadens those measures to include access to banks' websites and mobile applications for financial transfers.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin described the legislation as highly significant, saying it is intended to ensure that individuals living abroad who commit offenses against Russia remain subject to legal accountability.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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