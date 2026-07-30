Russia Adds Telegram Founder Pavel Durov to Terrorists and Extremists List

Russian financial watchdog Rosfinmonitoring has added Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov to the country's official list of terrorists and extremists. The agency published the information on its official website, identifying him as "Pavel Valeryevich Durov, born on October 10, 1984, in Leningrad."

Photo: flickr.com by TechCrunch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Pavel Durov

Russian authorities have charged Durov with facilitating terrorist activities and placed him on an international wanted list. Investigators allege that Telegram failed to remove numerous channels, group chats, and bots allegedly used by Ukrainian intelligence services, resulting in casualties and billions of rubles in damages.

FSB Explains Terrorism Charges Against Pavel Durov

On July 29, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that Durov had been placed on an international wanted list in connection with a criminal case involving alleged assistance to terrorist activities under Article 205.1, Part 1.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The FSB said it based the decision on claims that Telegram's administration failed to remove channels, chats, and bots allegedly used by Ukrainian intelligence services, as well as terrorist and extremist organizations, to organize sabotage, terrorist attacks, and mass killings.

Russian media first reported in early 2026 that the FSB had raised claims against Durov before authorities formally announced the criminal case.

Experts Say Telegram Users Are Not Affected

Legal experts speaking on RBC Radio said the criminal case targets Durov personally and does not affect Telegram itself or its users.

Andrey Aksyonov, a leading lawyer specializing in digital and IT law at the law firm Lemchik, Krupsky & Partners, said Russian law creates no direct legal connection between criminal proceedings against a platform's founder and the legal status of the platform itself.

He added that if authorities eventually extend their claims to Telegram as a service, they could designate it either as an undesirable organization or as an extremist organization. Media lawyer Fyodor Kravchenko, managing partner of the Media Lawyers Association, expressed a similar opinion.

Attorney Timur Chanyshev, chairman of the Advocate Premium law association, also said the criminal case against Durov does not prohibit Russians from continuing to use Telegram.

Officials Urge Caution While Kremlin Seeks Cooperation

Andrey Svintsov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, advised Russians to avoid conducting financial transactions through Telegram until Roskomnadzor and the FSB issue official guidance.

Speaking on RBC Radio, the lawmaker said he hopes Telegram's management will comply with Russian legislation so the platform can continue operating in the country without restrictions.

The Kremlin has also stated that Telegram must comply with Russian law and maintain what officials described as a "constructive dialogue" with the authorities to avoid a possible block. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remains in contact with Telegram's management in an effort to restore full access to the platform, although, according to him, the company's representatives have so far shown little initiative.