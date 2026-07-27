Russia: Grand Superfuture or Sovereignty in Bast Shoes?

Russia has managed to maintain economic growth despite external pressure and has no intention of isolating itself from the global economy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during the "Territory of Meanings" youth forum. He argued that while rapid economic expansion remains difficult in the current global environment, the country continues to develop and has adapted to operating under sanctions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Moscow, Kremlin

Russia Rejects Idea of Closed Economy

Speaking at the forum, Peskov said economic conditions around the world currently do not favor rapid growth but noted that Russia has still managed to preserve positive, albeit modest, economic momentum.

"Economic conditions vary, but this is true across the world. Now is not the time for rapid leaps in growth. Nevertheless, we have managed to maintain development, even if the pace is modest," Peskov said.

He added that Russia has adapted to sanctions and learned not only how to function under restrictions but also how to continue developing despite them.

Peskov stressed that Russia does not intend to pursue complete economic self-sufficiency. While a fully closed economy could theoretically exist, he argued that such a model would not support long-term progress or technological development.

"Can a closed economy exist? Theoretically, yes. We could live by collecting wild honey and wearing bast shoes. But do we need that? No. We need a future built on advanced technologies, and we are capable of achieving it," he said.

He reiterated President Vladimir Putin's long-standing position that economic sovereignty should not be confused with economic autarky or isolation from international markets.

Russia is currently "in the midst of an ideal crisis, one that strengthens our sovereignty and that has suddenly filled our entire lives with unity and consolidation," Peskov added.

Furthermore, Peskov stated that the authorities "often have to make extremely unpopular decisions." In such cases, he believes, it is necessary to "communicate the meaning of such decisions to the public."

Officials Outline Russia's Economic Outlook

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina recently said stronger productivity growth and more efficient use of labor resources remain the key conditions for accelerating economic expansion. The Bank of Russia also revised its GDP growth forecasts downward, lowering its projections for 2026 from 0.7% to 0.6% and for 2027 from 1.5% to 1.3%, citing temporary production constraints and signs of slowing demand.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin previously said the government aims to launch a new investment cycle that will allow the Russian economy to transition to stable and balanced growth beginning in 2027.

Earlier this year, President Vladimir Putin said government measures had begun delivering cautious but positive results. He pointed to 1.8% GDP growth in March, a 2.3% increase in industrial production, and unemployment remaining at a record-low 2.2%.

At the same time, Russia's Ministry of Economic Development has cautioned that it is still too early to speak of a full recovery in economic growth, describing the current period as one of stabilization and structural transformation.