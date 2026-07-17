New Survey Shows Level of Support for Putin Among Russians

A new public opinion survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) found that a majority of respondents continue to approve of President Vladimir Putin's work as Russia's head of state, while a similar share said they trust the country's leader.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin (2025-12-02)

Majority of Respondents Express Approval and Trust

According to the survey, 66% of respondents said they approve of President Vladimir Putin's performance. Sixteen percent said they disapprove, while 17% said they were undecided.

The poll also found that 67% of participants said they trust Vladimir Putin. Twenty percent said they do not trust the president, while 14% did not express a definite opinion.

FOM reported that researchers conducted the survey between July 10 and July 12 across 97 communities in 51 regions of Russia. The poll included 1,500 adults aged 18 and older and carried a reported margin of error of no more than 3.6 percentage points.