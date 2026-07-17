Russian Stock Market Hits Nearly Four-Year Low Despite Brief Rebound

Russia's stock market has entered one of its weakest periods in recent years after the Moscow Exchange Index briefly fell below the psychologically important 2,000-point mark for the first time since October 2022. Although the benchmark recovered part of its losses during early trading the following day, market participants say the rebound has done little to change the broader bearish outlook.

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Russian Stocks Continue Multi-Month Decline

The MOEX Index dropped below 2,000 points during intraday trading before recovering above that level later in the session. Even after the rebound, the benchmark remained close to its lowest reading in almost four years.

The latest decline followed one of the market's sharpest daily losses since September 2022. Analysts noted that Russian equities have now fallen for five consecutive months, with the benchmark losing nearly 27% since the beginning of the year. Much of that decline occurred during the summer, as heavy selling accelerated in both June and July.

The RTS Index also recorded significant losses, while the Russian ruble weakened modestly against the U. S. dollar and the euro according to the latest exchange rates published by the Central Bank of Russia.

Analysts See No Immediate Catalyst for a Lasting Recovery

Market specialists attributed the sell-off to a combination of geopolitical and economic pressures. They said investors continue to monitor the lack of progress in diplomatic negotiations, rising geopolitical tensions, expanding sanctions, concerns over fuel supplies, and the possibility of tighter monetary policy.

Analysts also suggested that Thursday's surge in trading volumes reflected widespread forced selling rather than renewed investor interest. They argued that increased supply of shares, combined with weakening demand from both institutional and retail investors, pushed the benchmark below long-standing technical support levels that had previously helped stabilize the market during earlier crises.

Yaroslav Kabakov, Strategy Director at investment firm Finam, reportedly said that the market now appears technically oversold, increasing the likelihood of short-term rebounds. However, he also argued that no fundamental catalyst currently exists to support a sustainable upward trend, leaving Russian equities under considerable pressure.

Meanwhile, analysts noted that upcoming dividend adjustments for major companies, including Sberbank and VTB, could create additional downward pressure on the benchmark. Because these companies account for a significant share of the index, the expected dividend-related price adjustments may temporarily reduce the benchmark by dozens of additional points.

Research published by Sinara Bank reportedly indicated that, after adjusting for dividend payments, the index could fall below 1,950 points if market conditions fail to improve. Such a move would push the ratio of Russia's stock market capitalization to GDP to one of its lowest levels in recent years.

Despite the broad market weakness, analysts believe several blue-chip companies now trade at historically large discounts relative to their estimated value. Shares of Gazprom, VTB, Rostelecom, ALROSA, En+, Sovcombank, and VK have all approached record-low valuation multiples.

Even so, experts caution that low valuations alone do not automatically create attractive investment opportunities. Analysts identified VK as one of the market's riskiest large-cap stocks, pointing to ongoing debt pressures, weak profitability, slowing advertising revenue, and additional operational challenges after the company's mobile applications disappeared from Google Play.