Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will respond to attacks on Russian territory with substantially greater force while assuring that temporary disruptions to the country's fuel market will gradually be resolved.

Photo: z.mil.ru by unknown, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Iskander missile launch

Putin Promises Stronger Response to Attacks on Russian Territory

Speaking during a visit to the Popular Front exhibition titled "Everything for Victory!", where he was shown a model of the Pantsir-S air defense missile and gun system, Putin said Russia would continue to respond to attacks in a proportional but significantly more powerful manner.

"Our responses will always be reciprocal. Wherever they attempt to strike Russian territory, we will respond in kind, only several times more powerfully. The opponent will feel it. They already do, I hope, and they will continue to feel it on an even greater scale," the president said.

President Acknowledges Temporary Fuel Supply Challenges

Putin also acknowledged that Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure have created temporary difficulties for Russia's fuel market.

He said Russia's energy sector remains fundamentally strong and reliable despite current challenges.

"As for the energy sector, Russia's energy foundation is very strong and reliable. Yes, at the moment they are creating certain problems with petroleum products, but I believe the situation will gradually improve," he said.

On July 4, Putin signed legislation aimed at strengthening domestic supplies of gasoline and diesel fuel. The law authorizes the production of high-octane gasoline by blending straight-run gasoline with other components and grants the Russian government authority to determine which fuel types may be released onto the domestic market.

Government Expands Fuel Deliveries to the Regions

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the government is actively increasing fuel deliveries to Russian regions while numerous oil refineries undergo scheduled maintenance.

According to Novak, Russia has sufficient fuel to meet domestic demand. However, heightened consumer demand has risen by approximately 20 to 30 percent, requiring adjustments to transportation and distribution logistics across the country.