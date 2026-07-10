Russian Defense Lawmaker Dismisses Mobilization Claims as 'Information Warfare'

A member of Russia's State Duma Defense Committee has rejected speculation about a new wave of military mobilization, arguing that the country's defense strategy focuses on technological superiority and modern weapons instead of increasing personnel numbers.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Russian soldiers

Russian MP Rejects Mobilization Reports

Speaking to Pravda.Ru, State Duma Defense Committee member Andrey Kolesnik dismissed reports suggesting that Russia is preparing another mobilization campaign.

His comments came after Czech President Petr Pavel reportedly suggested that Russia could announce mobilization measures following the country's parliamentary elections. Pavel also said the parties to the conflict had a limited window to resume diplomatic dialogue before opportunities for negotiations diminished.

Kolesnik described such statements as part of an information campaign aimed at creating instability inside Russia. He argued that Czech officials should instead focus on domestic economic issues, including the impact of declining numbers of Russian tourists.

Focus on Modern Weapons and Military Technology

According to Kolesnik, Russia's military strategy emphasizes advanced weaponry rather than expanding the size of its armed forces.

He said the country continues to develop new military equipment and modernize existing systems based on operational experience. The lawmaker also highlighted the growing role of unmanned aerial systems, saying drone technology has fundamentally changed the way military operations are conducted.

"Russia has always believed that wars should be fought with weapons, not with people," Kolesnik said, adding that he had not heard of any plans for a new mobilization.

Speculation Continues Despite Official Denial

Kolesnik concluded that mobilization is not currently on the government's agenda and described continued speculation on the issue as politically motivated.

His remarks come amid ongoing public discussion and international commentary about Russia's military policy, although no official announcement regarding new mobilization measures has been made.