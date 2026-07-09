QR Codes and Odd-Even Fuel Sales? Russian Regions Consider New Gasoline Restrictions

Officials in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region are discussing new measures to stabilize the regional fuel market, including the possible introduction of QR code-based gasoline purchases and an odd-even refueling system designed to reduce pressure on fuel supplies and prevent speculative buying.

Photo: Gazprom official website Gazprom filling station

Authorities Consider QR Codes and Odd-Even Refueling

According to Denis Sedov, the Leningrad Region's deputy governor responsible for the fuel and energy sector, officials are evaluating several options to ensure stable fuel distribution across both regions.

Among the proposals under discussion are a QR code system for gasoline purchases and an odd-even refueling schedule. Sedov said the goal is to prevent speculation, maintain the smooth operation of the fuel and energy sector, and ensure motorists can reliably obtain the fuel they need.

The proposed odd-even system would allow drivers to purchase fuel based on specific criteria linked to their vehicle registration numbers, while QR codes could help regulate access to gasoline during periods of increased demand.

Several Russian Regions Have Already Introduced Similar Measures

The Pskov Region announced that beginning July 10, motorists will be allowed to purchase gasoline according to the first digit of the numerical section of their license plates. On even-numbered days, vehicles with registration numbers beginning with 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 will be eligible to refuel. On odd-numbered days, the rule will apply to vehicles whose registration numbers begin with 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9.

The Oryol Region has already implemented a similar odd-even refueling system. Regional Governor Andrey Klychkov said the measure has cut waiting times at filling stations by half.

Meanwhile, the Nizhny Novgorod Region announced on July 6 that it plans to launch a pilot project introducing QR codes for gasoline purchases in one part of the region. Fuel sales through QR codes have also been implemented in Sevastopol.

Fuel Purchase Limits Remain in Place at Some Stations

In June, several fuel station networks in St. Petersburg introduced temporary limits on fuel purchases. The restrictions affected stations operated by LUKOIL, Gazprom Neft, and Teboil, limiting customers to 30 liters of AI-92 or AI-95 gasoline and 60 liters of diesel fuel per vehicle.

City authorities said at the time that fuel supplies to filling stations remained under control despite the temporary restrictions.

On July 7, Nikita Dontsov, press secretary to Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko, said regional authorities had also asked fuel station operators to allow gasoline sales into containers holding up to 10 liters. Officials have not yet announced when that measure could take effect.