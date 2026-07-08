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Russia Begins Fuel Imports and Bans Diesel Exports to Ease Domestic Supply Crunch

Russia

Russia has begun importing petroleum products from foreign suppliers while introducing a ban on diesel exports as part of a package of measures aimed at stabilizing the domestic fuel market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced during a government meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

Closed filling station
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Closed filling station

Russia Begins Fuel Imports to Support Domestic Supply

According to Novak, imported petroleum products will begin arriving in July.

"In July, we are also beginning imports of petroleum products while further increasing production volumes by manufacturing additional fuel that meets lower environmental standards," Novak said.

Discussing measures taken to stabilize the fuel market, he said operating Russian oil refineries are now running at maximum capacity.

"We have released previously accumulated fuel reserves onto the market, shortened the duration of current maintenance work, and postponed scheduled refinery maintenance to a later date," Novak explained.

He also confirmed that the government has introduced a ban on diesel fuel exports to increase domestic supplies.

Government Extends Temporary Fuel Quality Rules

On July 2, the Russian government extended until the end of 2026 a regulation allowing oil refineries to officially produce Class K5 gasoline and diesel fuel, equivalent to the European Euro 5 standard, while permitting certain technical specifications associated with the lower K3 (Euro 3) standard.

The temporary measure was first introduced in October 2025.

Officials Say Import Growth Will Have Limited Economic Impact

Last week, Andrey Gangan, Director of the Monetary Policy Department at the Central Bank of Russia, said fuel imports are unlikely to have a significant impact on the country's trade balance.

He noted that any increase in fuel imports could be offset by higher crude oil exports.

Novak previously acknowledged that the domestic fuel market remains under pressure because of the seasonal surge in summer demand and unplanned maintenance work at several oil refineries.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said temporary restrictions on fuel sales have affected the usual refueling schedules for freight vehicles delivering goods.

Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said the measures have not affected the availability of products in Russian stores.

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