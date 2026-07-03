Russian Navy Commissions New Ocean Tug Captain Sergeev for Pacific Fleet

The Russian Navy has commissioned the new ocean-going tug Captain Sergeev, adding the Project 23470 vessel to the Pacific Fleet's auxiliary forces, according to Zvezda.

Photo: "The Pacific Fleet celebrates its 288th anniversary" by the Russian Ministry of Defense, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Pacific Fleet of the Russian Ministry of Defense

The commissioning ceremony took place aboard the tug, where the vessel was officially accepted into the Pacific Fleet. The ship is named in honor of Captain First Rank Sergey Sergeev. During the ceremony, the vessel's captain, Yuri Zhukov, raised the Russian Navy's St. Andrew's flag.

Captain Sergeev was laid down at the Yaroslavl Shipbuilding Plant in 2016 and launched in 2021. After completing construction and trials, the tug was delivered to Russia's Far East via the Southern Sea Route. It has become the second Project 23470 vessel to enter service with the Pacific Fleet.

Project 23470 Support Vessels

Project 23470 ocean-going tugs are designed to provide towing, escort, salvage, and emergency assistance for naval vessels. Their primary missions include towing ships and submarines, supporting fleet operations, refloating vessels that have run aground, participating in rescue operations, and carrying out firefighting tasks at sea.

The class is equipped to operate in demanding maritime conditions and serves as an important component of the Russian Navy's logistical and rescue infrastructure. These vessels can also transport personnel and cargo, assist during naval exercises, and provide support to warships operating far from their home bases.

Strengthening Pacific Fleet Support Capabilities

The addition of Captain Sergeev further strengthens the Pacific Fleet's auxiliary capabilities, enhancing its ability to support surface combatants and submarines throughout the Asia-Pacific region and the Russian Far East. Modern support vessels play a key role in sustaining long-range naval deployments and maritime rescue operations.