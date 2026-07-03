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Former Russian Aviation Chief Detained on Major Fraud Charges

Russia

Former head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), Alexander Neradko, has been charged with large-scale fraud, RBC reported, citing two law enforcement sources. He has been detained.

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Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Елена1998, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
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Investigators are requesting that Neradko be placed in pre-trial detention for two months. The motion is scheduled to be considered by Moscow's Khoroshevsky District Court on July 3.

Neradko headed Rosaviatsiya from 2009 until 2023.

In September 2023, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin dismissed him from the position, appointing Dmitry Yadrov as the new head of the agency. After leaving Rosaviatsiya, Neradko became an adviser to the chief executive officer of the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK).

Alexander Neradko faces up to 10 years in prison.

He was detained as part of an investigation into a case opened under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code – large-scale fraud committed by a group of persons. His deputy, Sergei Timoshenko, was previously detained. He worked under Neradko from September 2021 to March 2022. A pretrial detention measure os to be determined for Neradko soon.

Previous Investigations Within Rosaviatsiya

During the final years of Neradko's tenure, Rosaviatsiya was repeatedly the focus of law enforcement investigations.

In 2022, several criminal cases were opened against agency employees. Following searches that autumn, Maksim Pavlyuk, head of Rosaviatsiya's Higher Qualification Commission department, was arrested. In December of the same year, investigators searched the agency's central office and detained Alexander Matyushkin, an employee of the digital transformation department, in connection with a bribery investigation.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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