Russian Navy Revives Long-Range Deployments for Diesel-Electric Submarines

The Russian Navy is reviving the Soviet-era practice of deploying diesel-electric submarines in ocean-going operations. Project 636.3 Varshavyanka submarines will train and operate alongside nuclear-powered submarines, Izvestia reported, citing sources.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alex omen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Parade of ships of the 4 diesel-electric submarines Varshavyanka and Magadan

Russian diesel-electric submarines have begun carrying out combat patrol missions in remote areas of the Pacific Ocean. The first submarine to undertake the deployment was the Magadan, which departed its home base in December 2025.

During the mission, the submarine's crew replenished supplies at Russian naval support points before proceeding with its primary operational tasks. The deployment lasted more than 40 days. During the patrol, the crew of the Magadan practiced coordinated operations with crews of nuclear-powered submarines.

Diesel-Electric Submarines Return to Ocean Operations

According to Igor Kurdin, chairman of the Club of Submariners and a retired first-rank captain, diesel-electric submarines are often mistakenly regarded as vessels intended only for coastal operations. He emphasized that each class of submarine has its own advantages.

Nuclear-powered submarines offer greater search capabilities, while the quieter diesel-electric submarines provide superior stealth.

"During the Soviet era, diesel-electric submarines carried out combat patrols in the northern Atlantic Ocean. I believe the decision to revive this well-forgotten old practice is absolutely the right one," Kurdin said.

Project 636.3 'Varshavyanka' Submarines

Project 636.3 submarines, known in Russia as the Varshavyanka class and widely referred to by NATO as the Improved Kilo class, are among the quietest conventional submarines in service. Powered by diesel-electric propulsion, they are designed for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, reconnaissance, and cruise missile strikes while operating with a minimal acoustic signature.

The submarines are equipped with 533 mm torpedo tubes and can launch Kalibr cruise missiles against both naval and land targets. Their low noise levels make them particularly effective for covert operations in contested waters.

In June, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that a new Project 885M Yasen-M nuclear-powered attack submarine, the Murmansk, had been laid down at the Sevmash shipyard.