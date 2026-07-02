World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Navy Revives Long-Range Deployments for Diesel-Electric Submarines

Russia

The Russian Navy is reviving the Soviet-era practice of deploying diesel-electric submarines in ocean-going operations. Project 636.3 Varshavyanka submarines will train and operate alongside nuclear-powered submarines, Izvestia reported, citing sources.

Parade of ships of the 4 diesel-electric submarines Varshavyanka and Magadan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alex omen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Parade of ships of the 4 diesel-electric submarines Varshavyanka and Magadan

Russian diesel-electric submarines have begun carrying out combat patrol missions in remote areas of the Pacific Ocean. The first submarine to undertake the deployment was the Magadan, which departed its home base in December 2025.

During the mission, the submarine's crew replenished supplies at Russian naval support points before proceeding with its primary operational tasks. The deployment lasted more than 40 days. During the patrol, the crew of the Magadan practiced coordinated operations with crews of nuclear-powered submarines.

Diesel-Electric Submarines Return to Ocean Operations

According to Igor Kurdin, chairman of the Club of Submariners and a retired first-rank captain, diesel-electric submarines are often mistakenly regarded as vessels intended only for coastal operations. He emphasized that each class of submarine has its own advantages.

Nuclear-powered submarines offer greater search capabilities, while the quieter diesel-electric submarines provide superior stealth.

"During the Soviet era, diesel-electric submarines carried out combat patrols in the northern Atlantic Ocean. I believe the decision to revive this well-forgotten old practice is absolutely the right one," Kurdin said.

Project 636.3 'Varshavyanka' Submarines

Project 636.3 submarines, known in Russia as the Varshavyanka class and widely referred to by NATO as the Improved Kilo class, are among the quietest conventional submarines in service. Powered by diesel-electric propulsion, they are designed for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, reconnaissance, and cruise missile strikes while operating with a minimal acoustic signature.

The submarines are equipped with 533 mm torpedo tubes and can launch Kalibr cruise missiles against both naval and land targets. Their low noise levels make them particularly effective for covert operations in contested waters.

In June, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced that a new Project 885M Yasen-M nuclear-powered attack submarine, the Murmansk, had been laid down at the Sevmash shipyard.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Cuba's Socialist Model Faces Transformation as Reforms Resemble New NEP
Columnists
Cuba's Socialist Model Faces Transformation as Reforms Resemble New NEP
The Cost of Failure — Vietnam War vs. Iran War
Columnists
The Cost of Failure — Vietnam War vs. Iran War
India Ships First Gasoline Cargoes to Russia as Fuel Imports Begin
World
India Ships First Gasoline Cargoes to Russia as Fuel Imports Begin
Popular
Moscow Steps Back as Venezuela Deepens Ties With Washington

Russia has not dispatched rescue teams or humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Venezuela, a development the author views as evidence of a more pragmatic approach toward a former ally amid changing geopolitical realities.

Moscow Steps Back as Venezuela Deepens Ties With Washington
Vietnam Unveils Remote-Controlled DShK Turret That Could Be Used Against Drones
Vietnam Unveils Remote-Controlled DShK Turret That Could Be Used Against Drones
The Cost of Failure — Vietnam War vs. Iran War
Trump Weighs Return to Full-Scale War With Iran While Keeping Diplomacy Alive
Moscow Steps Back as Venezuela Deepens Ties With Washington Lyuba Lulko Cuba's Socialist Model Faces Transformation as Reforms Resemble New NEP Daria Mitina The Cost of Failure — Vietnam War vs. Iran War Guy Somerset
India Ships First Gasoline Cargoes to Russia as Fuel Imports Begin
Zelensky's Secret Meeting Focused on Possible Presidential Elections
Indian Authorities Demolish Four Hotels After Shocking Gang Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl
Indian Authorities Demolish Four Hotels After Shocking Gang Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl
Last materials
Russian Navy Revives Long-Range Deployments for Diesel-Electric Submarines
German Prosecutors Detail Nord Stream Attack, Link Suspect to Ukrainian State Structures
Why Russia Is Buying Gasoline From India and How It Compares to Domestic Fuel
Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast Again as Global Supply Surges
Indian Authorities Demolish Four Hotels After Shocking Gang Rape of 13-Year-Old Girl
Moscow Steps Back as Venezuela Deepens Ties With Washington
Cuba's Socialist Model Faces Transformation as Reforms Resemble New NEP
Russian University Drops Bachelor's Theses for Law Students as AI Reshapes Higher Education
Vietnam Unveils Remote-Controlled DShK Turret That Could Be Used Against Drones
Socks with Sandals Are Officially Back in Style, Fashion Expert Says
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.