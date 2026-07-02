Why Russia Is Buying Gasoline From India and How It Compares to Domestic Fuel

At least 60,000 tons of automotive gasoline have been shipped from India to Russia. Two tankers carrying the first fuel cargoes have already departed, although the specific refinery that supplied them has not been disclosed.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Queue of cars to filling station

According to industry sources, Russia plans to import around 400,000 tons of gasoline each month from several countries, including Belarus. Peak gasoline demand during the summer reaches approximately 110,000 tons per day, meaning the planned imports would be sufficient to cover nearly four days of consumption.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the country's fuel shortage as manageable rather than critical. He acknowledged that queues had formed at some filling stations and that motorists were not always able to purchase their preferred fuel grade. The government has established a special round-the-clock task force to monitor the situation.

Putin also said that Russia's gasoline reserves currently stand at 1.7 million tons, almost matching the level recorded during the same period last year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov likewise confirmed that Russia is negotiating gasoline imports.

How Does Indian Gasoline Differ From Russian Fuel?

India produces export-grade gasoline that complies with the stringent BS-VI emissions standard, broadly equivalent to the Euro 6 specification. The fuel contains less than 10 parts per million of sulfur and typically offers an octane rating comparable to AI-95 or higher. It is produced using advanced refining technologies employed by companies such as Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

According to Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation and the National Energy Security Fund, the gasoline Russia is purchasing from India fully meets quality requirements and is no different from Russian fuel.

"I don't think we are talking about straight-run gasoline or any low-quality product. India is a major player in the global fuel market, with large coastal refineries built specifically for this business. They purchase crude oil, including Russian oil, transport it to India, refine it, and export the resulting petroleum products. This is not the gasoline consumed domestically in India but the output of export-oriented refineries that have always supplied the global market," Yushkov said.

In addition to India, Russia could establish gasoline imports from several former Soviet republics, primarily Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, according to Alexander Pasechnik, head of the analytical department at the National Energy Security Fund.

India Has Been a Major Fuel Supplier to Western Markets

At the beginning of 2023, Indian refineries supplied approximately 89,000 barrels of gasoline and diesel per day to the United States, the highest level recorded in nearly four years. Daily exports of ultra-low-sulfur diesel to Europe also reached a record 172,000 barrels per day for the first time since October 2021.

At the time, Indian fuel shipments helped offset declining European imports on the U. S. East Coast. Large-scale purchases of discounted Russian crude allowed New Delhi to significantly increase exports of refined petroleum products to both the United States and Europe.