Russia Confirms Plans to Import Gasoline to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market

Russia is indeed planning to import a certain volume of gasoline in order to support the domestic market, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Splashes of petrol

According to him, the purchases would become "another step toward stabilizing the market, aimed at reducing this wave of heightened demand," provided that agreements on pricing can be reached. At the same time, the Kremlin representative declined to specify from which countries the fuel would be purchased.

Russia Discusses Energy Cooperation With Kazakhstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to the Kremlin, the leaders discussed several topics, including "mutually beneficial bilateral projects in trade, economic cooperation, and the energy sector."

Earlier, sources cited by Reuters reported that Russia had entered negotiations with Kazakhstan regarding the purchase of approximately 50,000 tons of AI-92 gasoline in exchange for aviation fuel.

Authorities Consider Temporary Fuel Standard Changes

Earlier reports indicated that the government may allow the production and circulation of gasoline and diesel fuel meeting Euro-4, Euro-3, and Euro-2 standards until July 2027. Companies would also receive permission to import gasoline with similar specifications.

The measure would allow the use of naphtha without deep processing, potentially increasing gasoline supply on the market by hundreds of thousands of tons each month.

However, fuel produced under lower standards may present risks for modern vehicles. Russia banned the sale of Euro-2 fuel in 2013 because of those concerns.

Government Calls for Efficient Fuel Resource Management

Earlier, during a meeting focused on the fuel market situation, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak urged regional authorities to improve the efficiency of resource use and apply a balanced approach to distribution while taking the needs of key industries into account.