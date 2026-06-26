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Russian Lawmakers Propose Death Penalty for Corrupt Officials Harming National Security

Russia

Russian State Duma deputies from the Fair Russia faction have submitted a bill proposing the introduction of the death penalty for corruption crimes that undermine citizens’ security and the country's defense capabilities.

Death row at ESP in Philadelphia
Photo: wikimedia.org by Ryanthemok, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Death row at ESP in Philadelphia

Party leader and State Duma deputy Sergei Mironov announced the initiative in Yekaterinburg in an interview with RTVI.

Bill Targets Corruption Affecting National Security

Mironov said current legislation distinguishes between ordinary corruption and crimes such as treason. According to him, existing laws do not adequately address cases where officials commit corruption-related offenses that directly harm national security.

“Current legislation separates ‘everyday’ corruption from ‘treason against the state.’ However, when the actions of an official driven by personal gain directly undermine citizens’ security and the country’s defense capabilities, we face a gap in legislation. We believe such crimes should be equated with espionage and treason because, in essence, they also represent a betrayal of national interests,” Mironov said.

The proposed amendments to the Criminal Code would introduce a new category of crime titled “Corruption activity resulting in damage to the country’s defense capability and citizens’ security,” according to the draft legislation reviewed by RTVI.

Death Penalty Proposed for Defense-Related Corruption

The bill proposes punishment ranging up to capital punishment for such offenses.

Mironov argued that the measure reflects what he described as the difficult realities and challenges facing Russia.

“When money is stolen during the construction of defensive facilities, military sites, weapons and ammunition production, or army supplies, this is not simply theft—it is treason against the Motherland. Those responsible bear responsibility for the deaths of military personnel and civilians,” Mironov said.

The lawmaker added that such offenders should face the most severe punishment.

Authors Cite Foreign Examples

The explanatory documents accompanying the bill state that the proposal corresponds with international practices.

The authors noted that capital punishment for large-scale corruption exists in several countries, including China, Vietnam and Thailand.

The explanatory note to the amendments states that China's experience demonstrates that public implementation of such sentences can serve as a strong deterrent against corruption.

The proposal will now be considered within Russia's legislative process, although any potential changes to capital punishment regulations would require broader legal and constitutional review.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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