Russian Official Seeks Lower Criminal Responsibility Age and Stronger School Safety Measures

Chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has voiced support for introducing criminal liability for parents who fail to properly raise their children, arguing that responsibility for juvenile behavior begins within the family.

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Bastrykin made the remarks during the International Youth Legal Forum, held as part of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Under current Russian law, parents who fail to fulfill their child-rearing responsibilities face administrative rather than criminal liability.

Bastrykin Calls for Tougher Measures Against Juvenile Crime

According to Bastrykin, parents should bear greater responsibility for the actions of their children because the foundations of behavior are formed at home.

He also reiterated his earlier proposal to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility for serious offenses to 12 years. The initiative did not receive legislative support.

Bastrykin argued that many teenagers now commit grave crimes before reaching the current age of criminal responsibility, allowing them to avoid prosecution.

He noted that Russia lowered the age of criminal responsibility for sabotage-related offenses to 14 in 2025.

At present, the general age of criminal responsibility in Russia is 16, although prosecution for a number of particularly serious crimes-including murder, terrorism and sabotage-begins at the age of 14.

"In England, for example, criminal responsibility for serious crimes begins at the age of 10. We proposed lowering it to 12, but that proposal was not supported. At least the reduction to 14 for certain offenses was approved. On the one hand, we are told they are still children, but on the other, they mature much faster than we did. At the age of 12 or 13, they already commit serious crimes yet fall below the age of criminal responsibility and avoid punishment,” Bastrykin said.

Investigative Committee Reports Increase in Juvenile Crime

Bastrykin said juvenile crime in Russia increased by 21 percent.

According to the Investigative Committee, minors committed nearly 12,700 serious and especially serious crimes in 2025 – approximately 2,000 more than in 2024.

During the first part of 2026, investigators opened 6,107 criminal cases involving offenses committed by teenagers.

Among those cases were eight investigations into attacks on schools. In 2025, authorities recorded six such incidents and documented 18 additional cases involving preparations for planned attacks.

Additional Proposals Focus on School Safety

Bastrykin also proposed holding school principals criminally liable for negligence in cases involving mass killings at educational institutions.

He called for stronger government oversight of private security companies responsible for protecting schools and other educational facilities.

Among his additional initiatives, Bastrykin again advocated lowering the age of criminal responsibility to 12 and proposed restoring the Soviet-era youth organizations known as the Octobrists, the Young Pioneers and the Komsomol.