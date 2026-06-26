State of Emergency Declared in Crimea and Sevastopol Amid Energy Supply Crisis

Authorities in Crimea and Sevastopol have introduced a regional state of emergency as officials work to address ongoing energy supply disruptions and resolve related economic issues.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Crimea

Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov announced the decision on his Telegram channel, stating that the measure was adopted jointly with Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.

According to Aksyonov, the emergency regime will allow regional authorities to respond more quickly to problems affecting critical infrastructure and essential public services.

Emergency Measures Aim to Support Residents and Businesses

"The legal framework of a state of emergency makes it possible to resolve issues as quickly as possible and ensure the stable operation of all sectors that are essential for supporting the population,” Aksyonov said.

Razvozhayev explained that the emergency regime would also help local businesses document force majeure circumstances resulting from the current situation.

He added that residents whose household appliances or other essential equipment were damaged because of prolonged power outages or repeated interruptions in electricity supply would be able to apply to municipal commissions for compensation.

"This is necessary so that our entrepreneurs can use this decision when assessing force majeure in various situations. It will also allow residents who lost essential household items-for example, if a refrigerator burned out or other equipment failed because of repeated power outages-to apply to municipal commissions for compensation,” Razvozhayev said.

Authorities Hope for Improved Power Supply

According to the governor of Sevastopol, the regional state of emergency will remain in force until the situation improves.

Razvozhayev acknowledged that electricity supplies across the Crimean Peninsula remain difficult but expressed hope that Sevastopol's power system would be fully restored within the next 24 hours.

Aksyonov did not disclose what additional measures authorities may introduce in the coming days. He urged residents to rely only on verified sources of information.

Fuel Supply Challenges Continue

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian authorities are continuing efforts to ensure stable fuel supplies to Crimea.

Fuel availability on the peninsula has come under increasing pressure following a rise in reported Ukrainian drone attacks targeting the Novorossiya highway, the main transport route connecting Crimea with the Rostov-on-Don region.

As a result, premium-grade AI-95 gasoline began to be distributed using fuel coupons in late May, while long queues formed at filling stations across parts of the peninsula.