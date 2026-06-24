Kremlin Reacts to Rumors of South Ossetia’s Possible Accession to Russia

The appointment of former South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev as an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin is not connected to any possible future accession of the republic to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Moscow Kremlin

Speaking to reporters, Peskov rejected suggestions that the leadership change in South Ossetia could indicate that the territory is moving toward integration with Russia.

Kremlin Rejects Speculation About Accession

"No, it cannot," Peskov replied when asked whether the change in South Ossetia's leadership could be viewed as a sign of the republic's imminent accession to Russia.

His comments came amid speculation following the resignation of South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev.

Gagloev Steps Down After Meeting With Putin

It became known on June 23 that Gagloev had relinquished his duties as president of South Ossetia.

Prime Minister Marat Kambolov will temporarily assume the responsibilities of head of state.

Gagloev explained that he made the decision after a meeting with President Putin, who offered him the position of presidential adviser.

The former South Ossetian leader accepted the proposal and stepped down from office.

Leadership Change in South Ossetia

Gagloev had served as president of South Ossetia since 2022.

The Kremlin maintains that his move to Moscow and appointment as a presidential adviser should not be interpreted as an indication of any changes to the political status of the republic.