Russia Moves to Tackle Fuel Shortages as Gasoline and Diesel Prices Surge

Russia's government is searching for ways to stabilize the domestic fuel market after sharp price increases and supply disruptions at filling stations triggered concern among motorists and regulators alike.

Photo: Gazprom official website Gazprom gas station

The primary objective is to boost fuel availability across the country and slow the rapid rise in retail gasoline and diesel prices that emerged during June 2026.

Fuel Shortages and Rising Prices Hit Drivers

Russian motorists faced mounting difficulties at fuel stations throughout June as prices climbed steadily and some locations introduced sales restrictions.

At certain filling stations, drivers encountered closed pumps or limits on the amount of fuel available per customer. Industry observers link the shortages to the traditional summer vacation season, increased fuel consumption, and scheduled maintenance work at oil refineries.

The situation has become particularly challenging in the diesel segment. Diesel fuel, once considered the more economical option for commercial transport, now costs more than premium AI-95 gasoline in some regions.

Experts attribute the trend not only to logistics but also to increasingly strict fuel-quality and environmental standards, which have made diesel production more technologically complex and expensive.

"The market is currently under significant strain. The balance between exports and domestic demand has shifted, and retail prices reacted immediately. Refinery maintenance work has only intensified the pressure," logistics specialist Denis Krylov told Pravda.Ru.

Government and Regulators Increase Market Oversight

Government officials discussed potential stabilization measures during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Authorities are urging major oil companies to increase fuel sales through the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange, a move designed to improve access to fuel supplies for independent filling station operators.

These smaller businesses often feel the impact of wholesale price increases first because they lack their own production and refining capacities.

Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has launched inspections of major fuel retail chains in Moscow, including Nefmagistral and Trassa.

The regulator is reviewing pricing mechanisms and profit margins to determine whether any companies have imposed unjustified markups.

Operators must submit profitability reports before the end of June. Companies that fail to justify their pricing policies could face substantial fines.

Fuel Type Main Driver of Price Growth AI-92 / AI-95 Gasoline Seasonal demand and scheduled refinery maintenance Diesel Fuel Complex refining processes and environmental requirements

"The technical condition of some filling stations makes it difficult to maintain low prices during supply shortages. Operating costs rise alongside wholesale fuel prices," engineer Mikhail Lazarev told Pravda.Ru.

Independent Fuel Retailers Face Growing Pressure

Independent fuel stations have found themselves in an increasingly difficult position. Unlike vertically integrated energy companies, they do not control oil production or refining operations.

When wholesale prices approach retail levels, many independent operators begin selling fuel at little profit or even at a loss.

To remain viable, some retailers raise prices beyond levels consumers consider acceptable, drawing criticism from drivers and attracting scrutiny from regulators.

Industry specialists also caution motorists against purchasing excessive quantities of fuel for long-term storage.

Gasoline gradually oxidizes when stored in containers, especially under fluctuating temperatures. Over time, fuel degradation can clog injectors, damage fuel systems, and shorten engine life.

"Any deviation from a fuel's original specifications can become a death sentence for a fuel pump. Saving money at the pump today can turn into an expensive repair bill tomorrow," auto mechanic Denis Khromov told Pravda.Ru.

The government continues to monitor developments closely. Relevant agencies are expected to submit recommendations by the end of the month. If current measures fail to stabilize the market, authorities may consider stronger interventions, including temporary restrictions on exports of certain petroleum products.