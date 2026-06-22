Fuel Rationing, Power Warnings and Camp Closures Introduced in Crimea

Authorities in Crimea are taking urgent steps to stabilize fuel supplies and address a growing shortage of gasoline across the peninsula, according to statements from Russian and regional officials.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Crimea

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said regional authorities are working intensively to restore stable deliveries of key automotive fuels and ensure residents can purchase gasoline in the quantities they need.

"Work is underway to ensure the population receives fuel supplies. Intensive efforts continue to minimize the negative consequences of the current situation," Peskov said.

Fuel Supply Problems Trigger Emergency Response

Fuel shortages emerged after a series of reported Ukrainian drone attacks on the Novorossiya highway, a major transport corridor linking Crimea with Rostov-on-Don.

As supply disruptions intensified in late May, some filling stations began selling premium AI-95 gasoline through a voucher system, while long queues formed outside fuel stations across the region.

Reports at the time indicated that diesel fuel remained the only widely available product at many local stations. Regional authorities pledged to restore normal supplies of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline as quickly as possible.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev attributed the shortages to logistical difficulties, the causes of which, he said, were well known to authorities.

Children's Camps Suspend Admissions Until September

Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov announced that authorities will suspend the booking, admission, and accommodation of children and organized youth groups in camps and recreational facilities from June 22 through September 1.

The restrictions apply to tourism, sports, educational, and other organized activities involving children.

Aksyonov urged parents to treat the decision with understanding, explaining that authorities consider the measures necessary to ensure public safety under current conditions.

"In the current situation, these measures are necessary to guarantee public security," he said.

Sevastopol Introduces Additional Restrictions

Authorities in Sevastopol also announced a series of temporary measures following what officials described as recent events affecting the region.

Fuel stations will suspend regular fuel sales on June 22 and 23 in an effort to conserve supplies. During that period, only emergency and special service vehicles will receive fuel.

Ferry services will also cease operations.

City authorities said street lighting would remain switched off and warned that strain on electrical networks outside Sevastopol could result in scheduled temporary power outages.

Residents received recommendations to reduce electricity consumption and avoid using multiple high-power household appliances simultaneously.

Officials also canceled all outdoor public events beginning June 22 and extending until further notice.

The measures form part of a broader effort to manage fuel supplies, maintain essential services, and address security concerns across Crimea and Sevastopol.