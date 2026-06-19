Russian Central Bank Governor Reappears, Points Out to Key Economic Problems

Russia's relatively low labor productivity remains one of the most serious challenges facing the national economy, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said during a press conference following the regulator's June board meeting on interest rates.

Photo: Freepik by ededchechine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Inflation

According to Nabiullina, Russia continues to lag significantly behind the world's leading economies in terms of productivity.

"We are behind in this area,” she said.

Productivity Growth Essential for Economic Expansion

Nabiullina stressed that achieving sustainable economic growth will be difficult without improvements in labor productivity.

She noted that productivity in Russia is currently increasing at an insufficient pace. To accelerate GDP growth, the country must achieve higher productivity levels across the economy, she concluded.

Earlier, the head of Opora Russia, Alexander Kalinin, highlighted the same issue. Despite a noticeable productivity gap compared with foreign companies, he argued that many managers of Russian enterprises remain insufficiently focused on improving workforce efficiency.

Nabiullina Explains Recent Absence

During the press conference, Nabiullina was also asked to address speculation surrounding her recent absence from public events.

The question followed reports that her disappearance from several scheduled appearances had fueled rumors about possible personnel changes within Russia's economic leadership.

According to the Central Bank chief, the reason was purely health-related.

"I can only confirm that I really did have a cold. And for a period of time I lost my voice. The only thing I can say is thank you to those who were sincerely concerned about my health,” Nabiullina said.

Health Issues Forced Cancellation of Public Appearances

In early June, Nabiullina was removed from the list of speakers at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

She had initially been scheduled to participate in two sessions on June 4, including discussions on returning the economy to sustainable growth and combating cyber fraud.

The Central Bank later confirmed that the governor was on medical leave.

The comments came after the regulator decided to lower its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points.