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Russia Moves Forward With Single-Engine Su-75 Checkmate Fighter Program

Russia

The construction of the first prototype of Russia's Su-75 Checkmate fifth-generation fighter jet has officially begun, Vadim Badekha, Chief Executive Officer of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said.

SU-75 prototype
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by KF-21A, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
SU-75 prototype

According to the official, the Checkmate program has already advanced to the prototype assembly stage, marking a significant milestone for one of Russia's most closely watched military aviation projects.

"The work on the Checkmate has already reached the stage of building a prototype aircraft," the official  said, TASS reports.

Designed for Domestic and International Markets

According to Badekha, developers are creating the Su-75 to meet the needs of both Russia's Ministry of Defence and potential foreign customers.

The aircraft's single-engine design remains one of its key selling points. Industry officials believe the configuration will allow operators to reduce acquisition and operating costs compared with larger twin-engine fighter jets.

The Checkmate program aims to offer a more affordable fifth-generation combat aircraft while retaining advanced stealth features, modern avionics, and multirole combat capabilities.

First Flight Could Take Place in 2026

Earlier this year, Izvestia reported that the Su-75 could make its maiden flight in 2026 if development proceeds according to schedule.

The aircraft has attracted considerable international attention since its public debut, with Russian officials repeatedly highlighting its export potential.

In November, Joseph Trevithick of TWZ described the project as promising and noted that statements made by Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov regarding the fighter's future development appeared broadly realistic.

If the current timeline remains on track, the construction of the prototype will move the Checkmate program closer to flight testing and eventual serial production.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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