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Fuel Shortages Prompt Temporary Gasoline Limits Across Crimea and Sevastopol

Russia

Authorities in Sevastopol and Crimea have imposed temporary restrictions on gasoline sales after fuel demand exceeded available daily supplies at several filling stations.

Fueling a car at a gas station
Photo: https://unsplash.com by engin akyurt is licensed under Free
Fueling a car at a gas station

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev announced that all available daily stocks of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline at TES gas stations were sold out during the morning hours.

As a result, customers can purchase AI-92 and AI-95 fuel on May 31 only through a voucher system.

Razvozhayev described the measure as temporary and said it is necessary to replenish fuel reserves.

Officials have also limited gasoline sales in canisters to 20 liters per container.

"This is a necessary measure aimed at ensuring fair distribution of existing supplies and preventing uncontrolled shortages. It will allow fuel to reach as many residents as possible,” Razvozhayev wrote.

Crimea Introduces Similar Restrictions on AI-95 Fuel

Similar measures have been introduced across Crimea, where several fuel station networks will now sell AI-95 gasoline exclusively through vouchers.

Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov announced that beginning May 31, AI-95 fuel will be supplied on a priority basis to municipal and socially important transport services. Voucher holders will be able to purchase fuel without volume restrictions.

At ATAN and TES gas stations, AI-95 gasoline will be available only through the voucher system.

Due to limited AI-92 supplies, authorities have also capped purchases at 20 liters per vehicle beginning May 31.

Gasoline sales into canisters have been prohibited.

Regional officials expect the situation to stabilize within approximately 30 days.

Authorities Working to Resolve Supply Problems

Crimea recently experienced long queues at gas stations amid supply disruptions.

According to regional authorities, fuel deliveries have faced difficulties because of repeated attacks and mining incidents involving drones along the Novorossiya highway, a key land route connecting Crimea with the rest of Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the fuel shortage as a temporary issue that authorities are actively addressing.

"These are current problems that can be resolved. The issue remains high on the agenda, and all levels of government are working on solutions,” Peskov told journalists.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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