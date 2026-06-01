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Russian Military Transport Aviation Receives New Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A Aircraft

Russia

Russia's Military Transport Aviation (VTA) has received a new batch of Il-76MD-90A transport aircraft, according to Lieutenant General Vladimir Benediktov, commander of the service.

Heavy military transport aircraft Il-76MD
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Heavy military transport aircraft Il-76MD

In an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, Benediktov said the 2025 state defense order was fulfilled in full.

"In 2025, the state defense order for our service was completed in full. We received new Il-76MD-90A aircraft, and two regiments have already re-equipped with these planes,” he said.

Modernized Aircraft Features New Engines and Advanced Avionics

The Il-76MD-90A is an upgraded version of Russia's heavy military transport aircraft and incorporates a number of significant improvements over earlier models.

The aircraft is powered by PS-90A-76 engines, each capable of producing a maximum thrust of 14,500 kilogram-force.

It also features modern onboard electronics, including the Kupol-III-76M(A) flight, navigation and targeting system.

The upgraded avionics package improves operational efficiency and enhances the aircraft's performance across a wide range of missions.

Heavy-Lift Transport Capacity Strengthens Air Mobility

The four-engine Il-76MD-90A can carry payloads of up to 60 tons, making it one of the key assets in Russia's military transport fleet.

The aircraft is designed to support troop deployments, cargo transport, humanitarian operations and other strategic airlift missions.

In September 2025, reports confirmed that the Russian Aerospace Forces had also received an Il-76MD-90A aircraft, with officials highlighting the upgraded systems and increased effectiveness of the platform.

The latest deliveries continue Russia's modernization program for military transport aviation and expand the operational capabilities of its airlift forces.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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