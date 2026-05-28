Russian Businesses Allowed to Buy Heavy Weapons for Drone Defense

Private companies and enterprises in Russia have received permission to purchase large-caliber weapons and military equipment for units defending against drone attacks, RBC has learned. Approved equipment includes anti-aircraft artillery systems, gun turrets, vehicles, radar systems, and electronic warfare complexes.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Srđan Popović, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ S-125 Neva air defense system

A mechanism regulating the acquisition of large-caliber weapons by private businesses has now been approved, a source close to the Ministry of Defense told RBC. A second source within the military department confirmed the information.

“In order to rapidly supply newly formed mobile fire groups with everything they need, the necessary decisions were recently adopted at the state level,” one of the sources said.

Another source confirmed that the decisions “define the mechanism allowing private companies and enterprises to acquire large-caliber weapons.” He listed anti-aircraft artillery systems, turrets, radar equipment, specialized vehicles, and electronic warfare systems among the approved equipment.

Mobile Fire Groups to Expand Across Russian Regions

A source familiar with the organization of air defense for civilian infrastructure explained that protection currently relies both on anti-aircraft missile systems within the broader national air defense network and on mobile fire groups. According to the source, these groups are formed from reservists.

“Both are fully supplied and managed by the Ministry of Defense,” the source noted.

The growing number of aerial attacks deep inside Russian territory has forced authorities to increase the number of mobile fire groups, the source added. These groups, he said, “have demonstrated high efficiency in intercepting aircraft-type UAVs.”

According to the source, most regions in the European part of Russia are now forming new mobile fire groups. “They are staffed not only by reservists, but also by volunteers from regional BARS units, as well as employees of private enterprises and companies,” he said.

Weapons Purchased by Businesses to Be Transferred to Military Units

The source explained that, in order to accelerate the deployment of new mobile fire groups with the necessary weapons, vehicles, and specialized equipment, arms purchased by private companies will immediately transfer to military units responsible for regional air defense and the protection of industrial and civilian infrastructure.

According to a Ministry of Defense source, private businesses have long been allowed to purchase passive defense systems for their facilities either on the open market or through the Ministry of Industry and Trade from Russian defense manufacturers. These systems include electronic warfare complexes and similar protective equipment.

In such cases, the Ministry of Defense advises buyers and, upon request from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, conducts testing of systems either already developed or planned for procurement. The source added that the Ministry of Industry and Trade has compiled a catalog of passive defense systems recommended for purchase.

Light firearms for private security personnel continue to be purchased through the Russian National Guard. The newly approved rules specifically regulate the purchase of large-caliber air defense weapons by businesses, the source said.

Business Community Raised the Issue With Putin

The issue of allowing private companies to install large-caliber weapons at their facilities was raised on May 26 during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin by the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and future business ombudsman Alexander Shokhin.

Back in 2023, State Duma Defense Committee chairman General Andrey Kartapolov said that corporations could independently purchase anti-drone systems for their facilities.