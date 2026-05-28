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Senior Executive at Russia’s Main Tank Manufacturer Arrested in Moscow

Russia

A Moscow Court placed Dmitry Semizorov, a senior executive at Russia's main tank manufacturing company, in pre-trial detention.

Hammer and handcuffs
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Hammer and handcuffs

According to court records, the decision to impose detention as a preventive measure was issued on May 27.

Semizorov has been charged under Part 4 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Misappropriation or embezzlement on an especially large scale”). The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

According to law enforcement agencies, Semizorov serves as deputy general director of NPK Uralvagonzavod, Russia's largest tank manufacturing enterprise.

The case is reportedly connected to violations during the execution of a state contract involving the supply of climate-control equipment for the defense industry.

Another Former Russian Official Recently Sentenced

Earlier reports stated that Moscow's Presnensky District Court sentenced Andrei Shestakov, the former first deputy head of the Federal State Institution "Support Center” under Russia's Ministry of Economic Development, to 12 years in prison. Authorities accused Shestakov of embezzling 28 million rubles and accepting bribes.

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Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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