Russia Authorizes Use of Armed Forces Overseas to Defend Detained Citizens

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law the provisions of which allow the use of the Russian armed forces abroad to protect Russian citizens. The document was published on the official legal information portal.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Water crossing of military equipment, Russian army

The legislation introduces amendments to Article 6 of the federal law "On Citizenship of the Russian Federation” and Article 10 of the federal law "On Defense,” allowing such actions to be carried out.

Protection of Russians Facing Foreign Prosecution

According to the document, by presidential decision the armed forces may be tasked with protecting Russian citizens who have been arrested, detained, or subjected to criminal or other forms of prosecution under the rulings of foreign courts.

This applies only to courts in which Russia does not participate and whose jurisdiction is not based on an international treaty with Russia or on a resolution of the UN Security Council.

In addition, by presidential decision, Russian state authorities may take the necessary measures to protect citizens within the limits of their powers.

Bill Passed by Parliament

The Russian government submitted the bill to the State Duma on March 19. The document was prepared by the Ministry of Defense.

On May 13, the lower house of parliament passed the bill in both its second and third readings.

Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov explained that the introduction of these provisions into legislation would help prevent situations similar to the arrest in Poland of Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin. In April, he returned to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange conducted at the Belarusian border.

On May 20, the bill was approved by the Federation Council and sent to the president for signature.

The document was reviewed and supported by the upper chamber's committees on defense and security, international affairs, and constitutional legislation and state building.