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Proposed VPN Fees Face Criticism and Technical Challenges in Russia

Russia

Russian authorities have postponed discussions about introducing charges for VPN traffic until at least September, according to sources cited by Kommersant. The delay reportedly relates to both political considerations and unresolved technical challenges surrounding the proposal.

Computer stress
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Computer stress

VPN Traffic Charges Unlikely Before Parliamentary Elections

Sources in the telecommunications industry told the newspaper that officials do not plan to require internet providers to introduce payments for international VPN traffic before Russia's State Duma elections, scheduled for September 18-20.

At the moment, no official regulatory document defines the responsibilities of telecom operators or establishes concrete deadlines for implementing such measures.

Industry representatives also noted that authorities still lack a clear technical mechanism for distinguishing VPN traffic from ordinary international internet activity.

Technical and Political Concerns Slow the Initiative

One source explained that many Russian online services rely on foreign IP addresses, making it difficult to separate VPN traffic from legitimate internet operations. According to the source, the proposed system may prove technically impossible to implement effectively.

The idea has already faced criticism from some Russian lawmakers. Andrey Svintsov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, previously described the proposal to charge for VPN usage as excessive.

Svintsov argued that Russian authorities should focus only on services that violate national laws rather than targeting all VPN technologies indiscriminately.

In late April, reports emerged that the Ministry of Digital Development had begun studying the possibility of introducing fees for VPN traffic. The information appeared in the ministry's response to an appeal from telecommunications industry associations.

The debate reflects ongoing tensions in Russia over internet regulation, online privacy, and the future of digital access restrictions.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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