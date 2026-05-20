Russia Launches Massive Nuclear Drills While Putin Visits China

Russia and Belarus began large-scale joint military exercises on May 19 involving all components of the strategic nuclear triad in what officials described as drills conducted under conditions of a "threat of aggression.”

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Russian Armed Forces conducting military drills

The exercises started while Russian President Vladimir Putin remained on an official state visit to China, a detail that military analysts immediately highlighted as politically significant.

Military expert Dmitry Kornev noted that the timing demonstrates Russia's ability to issue nuclear launch orders even when the commander-in-chief is outside the country.

"Russia is demonstrating that an order to use nuclear weapons could come from an aircraft or even from abroad,” Kornev said.

Exercises Involve Full Nuclear Triad

The drills, which will continue from May 19 to May 21, involve all branches of Russia's strategic nuclear forces, including the Strategic Rocket Forces, nuclear missile submarines, and long-range aviation units.

Belarusian forces are also participating in the exercises, particularly in scenarios involving the joint preparation and potential deployment of nuclear weapons stationed on Belarusian territory.

Military analysts described the maneuvers as one of the most extensive strategic readiness exercises conducted in recent years.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the exercises include practical measures to bring military formations and units responsible for nuclear operations to the highest levels of combat readiness.

Scale of the Drills Highlights Strategic Messaging

The scale of the operation reflects the importance Moscow attaches to the exercises.

According to official figures, the drills involve more than 64,000 military personnel, over 7,800 pieces of military equipment and weaponry, around 140 aircraft, 73 surface warships, and 13 submarines.

Russian military commentators described the exercises as a public demonstration of strategic capabilities rather than a routine classified operation.

Rossiyskaya Gazeta noted that nuclear exercises are typically conducted either in complete secrecy or publicly in order to "cool down potential adversaries.” Analysts believe the current drills clearly belong to the second category.

Moscow Responds to NATO Nuclear Policy

Kornev also linked the active involvement of Belarus to NATO's Nuclear Sharing concept, under which alliance members host nuclear weapons on the territory of non-nuclear states.

The exercises therefore carry not only military significance but also a direct geopolitical message aimed at Western governments.

Russia has repeatedly criticized NATO's nuclear posture in Eastern Europe and described the alliance's military expansion near Russian borders as a growing security threat.