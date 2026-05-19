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Russia Launches Large-Scale Nuclear Forces Drills Across Multiple Military Branches

Russia

Russian Armed Forces have launched extensive military exercises focused on the preparation and deployment of nuclear forces under conditions of potential aggression, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Yars ballistic missile, Strategic Missile Forces
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Yars ballistic missile, Strategic Missile Forces

The drills will take place from May 19 to May 21 and involve multiple branches of the military, including the Strategic Rocket Forces, the Northern Fleet, the Pacific Fleet, and the command of Russia's long-range aviation units.

Units from the Leningrad and Central military districts will also participate in the exercises.

More Than 64,000 Personnel Participate in Strategic Drills

The Defense Ministry stated that approximately 64,000 military personnel are taking part in the exercises.

The operation also involves more than 7,800 units of military and special equipment, over 140 aircraft, 73 surface warships, and 13 submarines.

Among the participating vessels are eight strategic nuclear missile submarines.

According to officials, the exercises will test the readiness of nuclear force units to carry out operational missions under simulated threat conditions.

Missile Launches Planned During the Exercises

Russian forces will also conduct launches of ballistic and cruise missiles at military training ranges located within Russian territory.

The Defense Ministry has not disclosed specific launch locations or detailed operational scenarios connected to the exercises.

The drills come amid heightened geopolitical tensions and ongoing discussions surrounding nuclear deterrence and strategic stability.

Belarus Holds Parallel Exercises Within Union State Framework

Similar exercises began in Belarus one day earlier.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry stated that those activities are taking place within the framework of the Union State cooperation structure between Russia and Belarus.

On May 17, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described nuclear deterrence as a cornerstone of Russia's national security policy.

"A nuclear power cannot be threatened,” Peskov said during remarks addressing strategic security issues.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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