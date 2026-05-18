Russia’s Population Could Fall to 70 Million by 2100, Demographer Warns

Russia may face a dramatic population decline over the next 75 years, according to Yuri Krupnov, chairman of the supervisory board of the Institute of Demography, Migration and Regional Development.

Photo: web.archive.org by savage19 на Panoramio.com, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ An old village in Russian province

Krupnov said the country needs an average birth rate of 2.5 children per family to maintain stable demographic reproduction. Russia's current total fertility rate stands at just 1.36, a level he described as deeply alarming.

Russia Faces Accelerating Demographic Decline

"Even if the government continues introducing support measures, by the end of the century only half of today's population could remain,” Krupnov said. "That would leave Russia with roughly 70 million people.”

He argued that Russia has moved beyond the stage of slow demographic decline that began in the 1960s and has entered what he called a far more rapid and dangerous phase.

Krupnov linked the worsening demographic situation to several social factors, including what he described as the weakening importance of family values and a growing "anti-life” mindset within society.

Family Formation and Childbirth Continue to Decline

According to the expert, modern lifestyles place too little emphasis on having children and continuing family lines. In some cases, society even questions the value of parenthood itself.

He said more people now search for reasons to avoid having children, which, in his view, reflects the acceptance of a "strategy of extinction.”

Krupnov also criticized recent proposals to expand the official age range of youth in Russia. Speaking to NSN, he warned that such initiatives could indirectly encourage people to postpone marriage and childbirth even further.

Proposal to Extend Youth Age Limit Sparks Debate

The discussion emerged after Olga Tkacheva, chief freelance geriatric specialist at Russia's Health Ministry, suggested raising the upper age limit for youth from 35 to 39 years old.

Tkacheva noted that Russia currently classifies people between the ages of 14 and 35 as young, but argued that the definition could expand to include older age groups.

Krupnov rejected the proposal, insisting that it would not help improve birth rates or increase the number of marriages in the country.