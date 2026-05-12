Sarmat Nuclear ICBM Test: The Missile Can Orbit Earth and Strike Anywhere

Russia has carried out another successful test of the next-generation Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, marking a major milestone in the modernization of the country's strategic nuclear forces. The launch, confirmed by the Kremlin and the Strategic Rocket Forces, comes as Moscow prepares to place the first regiment equipped with the new missile system on combat duty before the end of the year.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Западного военного округа, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Missile strike

Putin Congratulates Strategic Rocket Forces After Successful Launch

According to Russian officials, Strategic Rocket Forces commander Sergey Karakayev personally reported the successful test to President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader congratulated the commander and praised the work carried out by the military and defense industry.

Karakayev said the Sarmat system would replace the aging Soviet-era "Voevoda” missile complex and dramatically strengthen Russia's nuclear deterrence capabilities. He added that the missile's characteristics had fully confirmed expectations during testing and emphasized that the system could reliably penetrate both existing and future missile defense networks.

Russian officials also confirmed that Moscow informed the United States and other countries about the missile tests in advance through existing international notification procedures related to strategic weapons launches.

A Missile Designed to Bypass Global Missile Defenses

During discussions surrounding the test, Putin revealed new details about the Sarmat missile's capabilities. According to the Russian president, the missile can travel not only along a traditional ballistic trajectory but also along a suborbital flight path, allowing it to attack targets from unexpected directions and avoid interception systems.

The Kremlin stated that the missile's range could exceed 35,000 kilometers while also doubling targeting accuracy compared to previous generations of strategic missiles.

Russian military planners believe this flexibility gives the Sarmat the ability to overcome all current and prospective missile defense systems. Putin also claimed that the missile's payload power surpasses that of any comparable Western system by a factor of four.

The Successor to the Soviet Voevoda

The Sarmat missile was developed as the successor to the legendary Soviet-designed R-36M "Voevoda,” known in NATO terminology as "Satan.” While the older missile remained one of the most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles ever deployed, Russian officials argue that modern strategic realities required a completely new platform with greater range, survivability, and penetration capability.

The Sarmat reportedly carries multiple independently targetable nuclear warheads and can deploy advanced countermeasures designed to confuse radar and missile interception systems. Russian defense analysts describe the missile as one of the central pillars of the country's nuclear triad for decades to come.

Military experts in Russia say the missile's enormous throw weight allows it to carry a wide variety of payloads, including maneuverable hypersonic glide vehicles. Western analysts have previously suggested that the Sarmat could eventually become one of the primary delivery systems for Russia's Avangard hypersonic warheads.

First Regiment Expected to Enter Service This Year

Karakayev confirmed that the first operational regiment equipped with Sarmat missiles should enter combat duty before the end of the year. Russian lawmakers and military officials welcomed the development, describing it as a critical step toward strengthening national security.

Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, said the successful tests demonstrated that the missile system was now fully ready for operational use. He argued that the deployment of the Sarmat complex would reinforce Russia's strategic independence and provide an additional guarantee of national security.

Russian state media also published footage from the latest test launch, showing the missile leaving its silo and ascending into the atmosphere during the trial.

Global Attention Around Russia's Strategic Modernization

The Sarmat program has attracted intense international attention for years. Western military analysts have repeatedly described the missile as one of the most advanced strategic weapons currently under development anywhere in the world.

In 2025, the American publication The National Interest described the Sarmat as potentially the most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever built. Russian officials frequently present the system as evidence that the country remains capable of maintaining strategic parity with the United States and NATO despite growing geopolitical tensions.

The latest successful launch now appears to move the Sarmat program into its final phase before full operational deployment.