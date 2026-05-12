Russia Successfully Tests Sarmat Nuclear System, World’s Most Powerful ICBM

Russia has successfully conducted another test of the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system, marking a major milestone in the modernization of the country's strategic nuclear forces. The announcement was made after Commander of the Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakayev reported the successful test to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Роскосмос, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Missile launch

Following the report, Putin congratulated the commander and expressed confidence in the continued development of Russia's strategic missile capabilities.

According to Karakayev, the first regiment equipped with Sarmat missile systems is expected to enter combat duty before the end of the year. He emphasized that the new missile will replace the aging R-36M2 Voivoda system — known in the West under the NATO designation "Satan.”

The Strategic Role of the Sarmat Missile

The RS-28 Sarmat is one of the most ambitious weapons programs developed by Russia in the post-Soviet era. Designed as a heavy liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile, Sarmat forms part of Moscow's broader effort to modernize its nuclear triad, which includes land-based missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic bombers.

The missile was developed by the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau and is intended to become the backbone of Russia's silo-based strategic deterrent for decades to come.

Russian military officials describe Sarmat as capable of overcoming existing and future missile defense systems. The missile reportedly uses advanced countermeasure systems, maneuverable warheads and unpredictable flight trajectories designed to complicate interception attempts.

One of the Most Powerful Nuclear Missiles Ever Built

The Sarmat missile is believed to have a launch weight exceeding 200 tons and a range of up to 18,000 kilometers, allowing it to strike targets across the globe using multiple flight paths, including routes over the North and South Poles.

Military analysts say the missile can carry a large payload of nuclear warheads, including independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) as well as the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle.

The Avangard system is designed to travel at hypersonic speeds while maneuvering unpredictably in the atmosphere, making interception by existing missile defense systems extremely difficult.

Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that Sarmat's capabilities are intended to ensure the survivability and credibility of the country's nuclear deterrent under any strategic conditions.

Deployment Expected Soon

Back in October, President Putin stated that the Sarmat missile would soon officially enter operational service. The latest successful test appears to move the program closer to full deployment.

The missile is expected to be stationed in heavily fortified underground silos previously used for Soviet-era heavy ICBMs. Russia has been modernizing launch infrastructure and command systems in preparation for Sarmat's deployment.

Western analysts closely monitor the program because the missile represents one of the most advanced components of Russia's strategic arsenal. In March 2025, The National Interest described Sarmat as potentially the most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile currently in existence.

A Symbol of Russia's Nuclear Modernization

The Sarmat program reflects the Kremlin's long-term focus on strategic deterrence amid worsening tensions with NATO and the United States. Alongside hypersonic weapons, underwater nuclear systems and advanced air-defense technologies, Sarmat has become one of the flagship projects of Russia's military modernization campaign.

Russian officials continue to present the missile as a guarantee that the country's nuclear forces will remain capable of penetrating any future missile shield, preserving strategic balance in an increasingly unstable global security environment.