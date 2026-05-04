Russia Quietly Replaces Aerospace Forces Chief: Chaiko Takes Over

Colonel General Alexander Chaiko has been appointed as the new commander-in-chief of Russia's Aerospace Forces (VKS).

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Su-25

Until now, the position was held by Colonel General Viktor Afzalov. Chaiko has already begun carrying out his duties.

No additional details have emerged so far. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not officially announced Chaiko's appointment. The ministry's website still lists Viktor Afzalov as the commander of the Aerospace Forces; he assumed the post in 2023, replacing Sergei Surovikin.

From Germany to Syria: Chaiko's Military Career

Alexander Chaiko was born in 1971. During the 1990s, he served in the Western Group of Forces in Germany and later in the Moscow Military District. In the 2000s, he held positions as chief of staff of a motorized rifle regiment in the Moscow Military District and later commanded a regiment within the 2nd Guards Tamanskaya Motorized Rifle Division.

In 2012, he became deputy commander of a formation in the Central Military District. In 2015, he was appointed chief of staff of the Russian troop grouping in Syria. From February 2019 to November 2021, he served as deputy chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. In 2022, Chaiko returned to Syria to command the Russian military grouping once again.

Broader Military Reshuffle Underway

Earlier reports revealed that Colonel General Andrey Mordvichev was appointed commander-in-chief of Russia's Ground Forces. During the introduction of the new commander, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov подчеркнул that Mordvichev has accumulated significant combat experience and will continue to serve with distinction.