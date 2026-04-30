World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Considers Massive Bridge to Sakhalin: Details, Cost, and Route

Russia

President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with representatives of Russia’s indigenous small-numbered peoples, stated that it is necessary to build a bridge from mainland Russia to Sakhalin Island despite the high cost of the project.

Sakhalin Island
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Sakhalin Island

Putin Supports Strategic Sakhalin Bridge Project

“It is an expensive undertaking. The issue is not even the cost of the bridge itself, but the surrounding infrastructure — that is the most expensive part. Still, it must be done,” he said.

The idea of a fixed transport link between mainland Russia and Sakhalin has been discussed for decades. The most likely route would run across the Nevelskoy Strait, the narrowest point between the mainland (Khabarovsk Territory) and Sakhalin Island. At this location, the distance is approximately 7–8 kilometers, making it technically feasible for either a bridge or a tunnel.

However, the full project would extend far beyond the strait itself. Including rail and road approaches, the total infrastructure length could exceed 500 kilometers, connecting the Baikal–Amur Mainline (BAM) and Trans-Siberian Railway networks to Sakhalin. This would require new railways, highways, and port facilities, significantly increasing the overall cost.

Economic and Strategic Importance of the Link

The bridge would create a direct land connection to Sakhalin, boosting logistics, energy exports, and economic development in Russia’s Far East. Analysts note that such a project could also serve long-term geopolitical and infrastructure goals, including potential future connections toward Japan.

Despite its strategic value, experts emphasize that the project remains one of the most expensive infrastructure initiatives in modern Russian history due to harsh climate conditions, seismic risks, and the need for large-scale supporting infrastructure.

Putin’s Remarks on Geography and National Identity

On April 30, Russia marked for the first time a new national holiday — the Day of Indigenous Small-Numbered Peoples of the Russian Federation, introduced during the Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia.

During the event, held as part of the “Knowledge. First” marathon, Putin also commented on global geography. According to him, Russia can be considered the true “land of the rising sun,” since its eastern territories in Chukotka lie further east than Japan and even New Zealand.

“Japan is often considered the easternmost country, but New Zealand lies even further east, and beyond that is Chukotka. Therefore, Russia is in fact the land of the rising sun,” Putin said.

The phrase “The Land of the Rising Sun” traditionally refers to Japan, whose national flag, known as the Hinomaru (“circle of the sun”), features a red disc symbolizing the sun. Another historical flag, the Rising Sun flag with radiating rays, was used by the Imperial Japanese Army and Navy and remains in use today in modified form by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Over 900 Ferret Skins Seized at Moscow Airport
Society
Over 900 Ferret Skins Seized at Moscow Airport
US General: Russia Uses Ukraine War to Restructure Armed Forces
World
US General: Russia Uses Ukraine War to Restructure Armed Forces
Is NATO Preparing for War with Russia? Myths, Risks, and Strategic Reality
Europe
Is NATO Preparing for War with Russia? Myths, Risks, and Strategic Reality
Popular
US General: Russia Uses Ukraine War to Restructure Armed Forces

A top US military official said the Ukraine conflict has enabled Russia to restructure and modernize its armed forces while maintaining a significant strategic threat.

US General: Russia Uses Ukraine War to Restructure Armed Forces
Zelensky Brings Secret Cargo to Saudi Arabia on Board VIP Aircraft
Zelensky Brings Secret Cargo to Saudi Arabia on Board VIP Aircraft
Former Crimea Prosecutor Poklonskaya Embraces Boho Style in New Photos
Is NATO Preparing for War with Russia? Myths, Risks, and Strategic Reality
Is NATO Preparing for War with Russia? Myths, Risks, and Strategic Reality Said Gafurov Trump and King Charles III Clash in Symbolism During Washington Visit Lyuba Lulko NATO Warns of Undersea Infrastructure Threats After Middle East Escalation Alexander Shtorm
Trump and King Charles III Clash in Symbolism During Washington Visit
No Military Vehicles at May 9 Parade: Russia Tightens Security Measures
Drone Strike Hits Perm Region 2,000 km from Front Line, Locals Report Black Rain
Drone Strike Hits Perm Region 2,000 km from Front Line, Locals Report Black Rain
Last materials
Ukrainian Commander Says Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons
Kremlin Rejects Azerbaijan as Venue for Ukraine Talks, Peskov Says
Huge Explosion in Perm as Russia Repels Large-Scale Drone Strike Across 14 Regions
Medvedev: Russia’s Nuclear Triad Ready but God Forbid
Kyiv Turns to Washington Over Russia’s Victory Day Truce Proposal
Russia-Europe Conflict Could Last a Lifetime, Medvedev Says
Ukraine Deal Close, Trump Says After 90-Minute Phone Call With Putin
US General: Russia Uses Ukraine War to Restructure Armed Forces
Rae Sremmurd Cancels Moscow Concert Scheduled for May 16
Is NATO Preparing for War with Russia? Myths, Risks, and Strategic Reality
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.