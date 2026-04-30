Russia Considers Massive Bridge to Sakhalin: Details, Cost, and Route

President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with representatives of Russia’s indigenous small-numbered peoples, stated that it is necessary to build a bridge from mainland Russia to Sakhalin Island despite the high cost of the project.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Sakhalin Island

Putin Supports Strategic Sakhalin Bridge Project

“It is an expensive undertaking. The issue is not even the cost of the bridge itself, but the surrounding infrastructure — that is the most expensive part. Still, it must be done,” he said.

The idea of a fixed transport link between mainland Russia and Sakhalin has been discussed for decades. The most likely route would run across the Nevelskoy Strait, the narrowest point between the mainland (Khabarovsk Territory) and Sakhalin Island. At this location, the distance is approximately 7–8 kilometers, making it technically feasible for either a bridge or a tunnel.

However, the full project would extend far beyond the strait itself. Including rail and road approaches, the total infrastructure length could exceed 500 kilometers, connecting the Baikal–Amur Mainline (BAM) and Trans-Siberian Railway networks to Sakhalin. This would require new railways, highways, and port facilities, significantly increasing the overall cost.

Economic and Strategic Importance of the Link

The bridge would create a direct land connection to Sakhalin, boosting logistics, energy exports, and economic development in Russia’s Far East. Analysts note that such a project could also serve long-term geopolitical and infrastructure goals, including potential future connections toward Japan.

Despite its strategic value, experts emphasize that the project remains one of the most expensive infrastructure initiatives in modern Russian history due to harsh climate conditions, seismic risks, and the need for large-scale supporting infrastructure.

Putin’s Remarks on Geography and National Identity

On April 30, Russia marked for the first time a new national holiday — the Day of Indigenous Small-Numbered Peoples of the Russian Federation, introduced during the Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia.

During the event, held as part of the “Knowledge. First” marathon, Putin also commented on global geography. According to him, Russia can be considered the true “land of the rising sun,” since its eastern territories in Chukotka lie further east than Japan and even New Zealand.

“Japan is often considered the easternmost country, but New Zealand lies even further east, and beyond that is Chukotka. Therefore, Russia is in fact the land of the rising sun,” Putin said.

The phrase “The Land of the Rising Sun” traditionally refers to Japan, whose national flag, known as the Hinomaru (“circle of the sun”), features a red disc symbolizing the sun. Another historical flag, the Rising Sun flag with radiating rays, was used by the Imperial Japanese Army and Navy and remains in use today in modified form by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.