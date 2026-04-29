No Military Vehicles at May 9 Parade: Russia Tightens Security Measures

The absence of military hardware at the Victory Day Parade on May 9 in Moscow reflects efforts to minimize risks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Минобороны России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Moscow Victory Parade in Moscow

He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously stated that Kyiv, while losing territory on the battlefield, had "resorted to full-scale terrorist activity.”

"Against the backdrop of this terrorist threat, all necessary measures are being taken to minimize danger. The parade will take place. But let us not forget that last year's event was an anniversary parade, large-scale, the kind held on milestone dates,” Peskov said.

Parade Format and Participants

The Russian Ministry of Defense outlined details of the upcoming Victory Day Parade in Moscow.

According to the ministry, the marching column on Red Square will include servicemen from military academies representing all branches and specific arms of the Russian Armed Forces.

During the aerial segment, aircraft from Russian aerobatic teams will fly over the square. The parade will conclude with Su-25 attack aircraft painting the sky in the colors of the national flag.

The ministry confirmed that columns of military equipment will not take part in the parade. Cadets from military schools, including Suvorov and Nakhimov institutions, will not participate due to the current operational situation either.

International Attendance

Dmitry Peskov previously stated that several foreign leaders plan to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. He emphasized that Victory Day remains one of the most significant holidays in Russia.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed his intention to attend the parade in Moscow.