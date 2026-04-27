Vladimir Putin Kisses Young Gymnast at Olympic Reserve School Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the A. S. Rakhlin Olympic Reserve School, where he met with young gymnasts and spoke with aspiring athletes. The visit was reported by journalist Pavel Zarubin via his channel on the Max messaging platform.

Meeting with Young Athletes

According to the report, the head of state spent time interacting with the young sportswomen, showing particular attention to one of the gymnasts who appeared to make a strong impression during the meeting.

The president wished the young athletes success in their training and future competitions, emphasizing the importance of dedication and perseverance in sports.

Support for Youth Sports

Putin has repeatedly highlighted the significance of developing youth sports and supporting talented children across the country. His visits to training centers and sports schools are part of broader efforts to promote physical education and nurture future champions.

Similar gestures of encouragement have been noted during previous international and domestic visits. For example, in 2024, the Russian leader warmly thanked a young girl who presented him with flowers during a visit to Mongolia.