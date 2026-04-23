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Russia’s Top Court Shake-Up: Dozens of Judges Dismissed in Anti-Corruption Crackdown

Russia

Dozens of Russian judges have been stripped of their robes following the appointment of Igor Krasnov as Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation. He pledged to firmly suppress any manifestations of corruption and local favoritism.

Court hammer
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Court hammer

"Particular emphasis must be placed on absolute intolerance toward any manifestations of corruption and local favoritism. They will be suppressed firmly and on principle. Compromises and double standards are impossible here.”

Krasnov stated at a meeting of judges of courts of general jurisdiction, military and arbitration courts of the Russian Federation, held with the participation of President Vladimir Putin, that strict measures are not an end in themselves, but a tool to protect the system and preserve public trust.

High-Profile Cases and Asset Seizures

The first major case emerged soon after Krasnov's appointment: the powers of Supreme Court judge and Chairman of the Council of Judges Viktor Momotov were terminated. The court ordered the transfer to the state of 97 properties worth 9 billion rubles, which Momotov owned through affiliated persons.

Later, the High Qualification Collegium of Judges terminated the authority of the former chairman of the Krasnodar Regional Court, Alexander Chernov. A total of 89 real estate objects and other assets worth more than 7 billion rubles were transferred to the state.

The activities of the former chairman of the Supreme Court of Adygea, Aslan Trakhov, were also terminated. Assets belonging to his family, worth a total of 13 billion rubles, were confiscated. He was stripped of the benefits and privileges provided under the law "On the Status of Judges,” as well as immunity.

Investigations Expand to Relatives and Colleagues

The Prosecutor General's Office is also investigating Natalia Khakhaleva, the sister of the so-called "golden judge” of Kuban, Elena Khakhaleva, over undeclared assets. It is reported that she used corrupt funds to purchase luxury real estate in Tuapse and Odintsovo.

Her assets include two houses with a total area of 510 square meters and three land plots covering 2,700 square meters in elite cottage settlements. She also owns a Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

It is known that Khakhaleva and her sister were under Momotov's patronage.

Three more judges from Krasnodar have come under investigation, including Anastasia Shepel, daughter of Chernov, as well as Olga Borisova and Olga Bogatykh from the Fourth Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction.

According to available estimates, dozens of judges across various regions of Russia have lost their positions within six months.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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