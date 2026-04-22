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Former Director of Khrunichev Space Center Sentenced Over $4.5M in Damages

Russia

A court in Moscow has sentenced in absentia former director general of the Khrunichev State Space Research and Production Center, Andrei Kalinovsky, to seven years in prison, finding him guilty of causing nearly 400 million rubles in damages to the enterprise, RIA Novosti reports.

Court hammer
Photo: flickr.com by Blogtrepreneur, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Court hammer

The verdict was delivered in the absence of the defendant, who has been placed on an international wanted list. According to some reports, he is currently living in Cyprus. Kalinovsky headed the space center from 2014 to 2017.

Abuse of Authority and Questionable Contracts

The court established that he exceeded his official powers while serving first as acting director general and later as the head of the center. Kalinovsky concluded contracts that were unfavorable for the enterprise with the company Sandvik for the supply of several thousand items, including carbide tools and industrial equipment. At the same time, there was no actual need for these purchases.

Moreover, employees criticized the new equipment, pointing to signs that it may have been falsified or of questionable origin.

Witness Testimony and Financial Losses

One employee testified during questioning that Kalinovsky, at a meeting, described Sandvik equipment as "the best in the world,” pressuring subordinates to replace the equipment already in use at the enterprise.

Investigators estimated the damage caused by his actions at 393.5 million rubles. The court ordered this amount to be recovered from Kalinovsky in favor of the state, and his assets in Russia have been seized.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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