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Publishing Executives Questioned in Criminal Case Linked to Book Distribution

Russia

Law enforcement authorities in Moscow have detained general director of Eksmo publishing house, Yevgeny Kapyev, as part of a criminal investigation into alleged organization of extremist activities.

Handcuffs and a court hammer
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Handcuffs and a court hammer

Detentions and Searches in Publishing Sector

Investigators conducted searches at several addresses as part of the case. Authorities believe the actions may relate to the production and distribution of printed materials classified as extremist under Russian law.

According to law enforcement sources, the publisher's management allegedly developed a scheme to distribute literature associated with the LGBT movement to minors. The movement is officially designated as extremist and banned in Russia.

Senior Executives Taken for Questioning

Alongside Kapyev, top manager Alexandra Shipetina was also detained, a source told RT, with confirmation from a law enforcement source cited by RBC. A representative of the Eksmo-AST publishing group stated that several senior staff members, including the financial director, distribution director, and a deputy editorial director responsible for commercial operations, were also detained.

Oleg Novikov, president and controlling shareholder of the Eksmo-AST group, earlier said that multiple employees, including the CEO, had been taken to the Investigative Committee for questioning as part of an extremism-related case opened in May 2025.

Case Linked to Specific Book Titles

According to a source cited by RBC and confirmed by TASS, the investigation focuses on the distribution of certain literary works categorized under prohibited content regulations.

Kapyev is reportedly suspected of involvement in distributing novels by Elena Malisova and Katerina Silvanova, including "Summer in a Pioneer Tie” and "What the Swallow Is Silent About.” Both authors have been designated as foreign agents in Russia.

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