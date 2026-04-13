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Kalashnikov Tests New Krona Air Defense System Designed to Stop Drones

Russia

Kalashnikov Concern has begun preliminary testing of its latest short-range surface-to-air missile system (SAM), the Krona, designed for territorial air defense. The announcement came from the company's press service.

Krona-E SAM system
Photo: kalashnikovgroup.ru by Kalashnikov Concern, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Krona-E SAM system

Krona System Designed to Counter Drone Threats

The Krona system includes detection and control assets, as well as mobile combat vehicles or stationary combat modules integrated into a unified network. The system is intended to protect various facilities from aerial attacks, with unmanned aerial vehicles identified as its primary targets.

Testing Conducted in Realistic Combat Conditions

The company emphasized that the preliminary trials are taking place under conditions close to real-world operational use. This approach allows developers to identify shortcomings and quickly refine the system.

Alan Lushnikov, CEO of Kalashnikov Concern, noted that less than two years passed from initial research to the creation of the new system.

Production Timeline Set for 2026

In November, Lushnikov stated that the export version, Krona-E, would be ready for serial production in 2026.

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