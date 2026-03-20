Monetary Easing Continues: Russia Cuts Key Rate Despite Rising Inflation Expectations

The Bank of Russia has extended its monetary easing cycle launched last year, opting for a cautious step by lowering the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 15% at its March 20 meeting.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ludvig14, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Bank of Russia

Seventh Consecutive Rate Cut

The decision marks the seventh consecutive rate reduction since the easing cycle began in June 2025. According to the regulator, the move reflects a balancing act between slowing inflation and rising uncertainty in both domestic and external conditions.

In its official statement, the Bank of Russia noted that after an acceleration in January, price growth has "expectedly slowed.” Core indicators of inflation remain within the 4-5% annualized range.

Inflation Trends and Expectations

Despite the slowdown in price growth, inflation expectations among the population have worsened. Survey data conducted by inFOM on behalf of the central bank showed expectations rising from 13.1% in February to 13.4% in March.

Observed inflation among households also increased significantly, from 14.5% to 15.6%, marking the highest level since August 2025.

As of March 16, annual inflation stood at 5.9%. The regulator emphasized that once temporary factors from the beginning of the year are excluded, underlying inflation remains stable within the 4-5% range.

Uncertainty Remains a Key Risk

The central bank highlighted growing uncertainty related to external conditions, which continues to weigh on monetary policy decisions. It also pointed to several domestic risks, including ambiguity surrounding the oil price cutoff under the fiscal rule and the suspension of related budget operations.

Additionally, there is limited clarity on how the Ministry of Finance of Russia plans to adjust budget expenditures, further complicating the economic outlook.

Policy Outlook and Forward Guidance

The regulator maintained its previous guidance, stating that future decisions on rate changes will depend on the sustainability of inflation slowdown and the dynamics of inflation expectations.

At the same time, it emphasized that assessments of both external and internal risks will play a critical role in shaping policy decisions.

The inflation forecast for 2026 remains unchanged at 4.5-5.5%. However, the previously announced average key rate range for 2026 was not mentioned in the latest release.

Factors Supporting the Rate Cut

According to Olga Belenkaya, head of macroeconomic analysis at Finam Financial Group, several factors justified the decision to lower the rate:

Inflation is trending below the central bank's February forecast, with noticeable deceleration since mid-January.

Data from Rosstat indicate a slowdown in economic activity in January, alongside cooling labor market conditions and slower wage growth.

Credit activity remains broadly in line with forecasts, while monetary conditions continue to be tight.

Market Reaction

The ruble reacted modestly to the decision. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate showed only minor movement following the announcement, indicating that markets had largely anticipated the rate cut.

Overall, the Bank of Russia continues to navigate a complex environment, balancing easing measures with persistent inflationary pressures and heightened uncertainty.