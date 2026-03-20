World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Monetary Easing Continues: Russia Cuts Key Rate Despite Rising Inflation Expectations

Russia

The Bank of Russia has extended its monetary easing cycle launched last year, opting for a cautious step by lowering the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 15% at its March 20 meeting.

Bank of Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ludvig14, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Bank of Russia

Seventh Consecutive Rate Cut

The decision marks the seventh consecutive rate reduction since the easing cycle began in June 2025. According to the regulator, the move reflects a balancing act between slowing inflation and rising uncertainty in both domestic and external conditions.

In its official statement, the Bank of Russia noted that after an acceleration in January, price growth has "expectedly slowed.” Core indicators of inflation remain within the 4-5% annualized range.

Inflation Trends and Expectations

Despite the slowdown in price growth, inflation expectations among the population have worsened. Survey data conducted by inFOM on behalf of the central bank showed expectations rising from 13.1% in February to 13.4% in March.

Observed inflation among households also increased significantly, from 14.5% to 15.6%, marking the highest level since August 2025.

As of March 16, annual inflation stood at 5.9%. The regulator emphasized that once temporary factors from the beginning of the year are excluded, underlying inflation remains stable within the 4-5% range.

Uncertainty Remains a Key Risk

The central bank highlighted growing uncertainty related to external conditions, which continues to weigh on monetary policy decisions. It also pointed to several domestic risks, including ambiguity surrounding the oil price cutoff under the fiscal rule and the suspension of related budget operations.

Additionally, there is limited clarity on how the Ministry of Finance of Russia plans to adjust budget expenditures, further complicating the economic outlook.

Policy Outlook and Forward Guidance

The regulator maintained its previous guidance, stating that future decisions on rate changes will depend on the sustainability of inflation slowdown and the dynamics of inflation expectations.

At the same time, it emphasized that assessments of both external and internal risks will play a critical role in shaping policy decisions.

The inflation forecast for 2026 remains unchanged at 4.5-5.5%. However, the previously announced average key rate range for 2026 was not mentioned in the latest release.

Factors Supporting the Rate Cut

According to Olga Belenkaya, head of macroeconomic analysis at Finam Financial Group, several factors justified the decision to lower the rate:

Inflation is trending below the central bank's February forecast, with noticeable deceleration since mid-January.

Data from Rosstat indicate a slowdown in economic activity in January, alongside cooling labor market conditions and slower wage growth.

Credit activity remains broadly in line with forecasts, while monetary conditions continue to be tight.

Market Reaction

The ruble reacted modestly to the decision. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate showed only minor movement following the announcement, indicating that markets had largely anticipated the rate cut.

Overall, the Bank of Russia continues to navigate a complex environment, balancing easing measures with persistent inflationary pressures and heightened uncertainty.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Gulf States Issue Ultimatum to Iran: Halt Attacks or Face War
Asia
Gulf States Issue Ultimatum to Iran: Halt Attacks or Face War
US-Belarus Relations Shift as Sanctions Lifted and 250 Prisoners Freed
World
US-Belarus Relations Shift as Sanctions Lifted and 250 Prisoners Freed
Popular
First Strike on US Stealth Fighter: Iran Showcases F-35 Damage Evidence

Iran claims it struck a US F-35 fighter jet for the first time since the conflict began, releasing footage and escalating tensions in the region

First Strike on US Stealth Fighter: Iran Showcases F-35 Damage Evidence
Iran Strikes Saudi Arabia: Fuel Reserves for US Fighter Jets Reportedly Destroyed
Iran Strikes Saudi Arabia: Fuel Reserves for US Fighter Jets Reportedly Destroyed
Gulf States Issue Ultimatum to Iran: Halt Attacks or Face War
Energy Standoff Deepens: Moscow Studies Ending Gas Exports to Europe
Energy Standoff Deepens: Moscow Studies Ending Gas Exports to Europe Oleg Artyukov Gulf States Issue Ultimatum to Iran: Halt Attacks or Face War Lyuba Lulko Russia Celebrates Submariner’s Day: Honoring a Century of Underwater Naval Power Andrey Mihayloff
Pentagon Strategy Under Fire as USS Ford Pulls Back from High-Risk Zone
US-Belarus Relations Shift as Sanctions Lifted and 250 Prisoners Freed
Joe Kent’s Explosive Interview: Ex-Intel Chief Challenges US Strike on Iran
Joe Kent’s Explosive Interview: Ex-Intel Chief Challenges US Strike on Iran
Last materials
France Seizes Russia-Linked Deyna Oil Tanker in Mediterranean
Monetary Easing Continues: Russia Cuts Key Rate Despite Rising Inflation Expectations
Gluten and Your Health: Science, Myths, and Dietary Impact
Patriarch Filaret Dies at 97: Controversial Figure of Ukrainian Church Split
Kim Jong Un and Daughter Ride New Tank During Military Exercises
Glycemic Index Explained: Which Foods Spike Blood Sugar Fastest
Trump Weighs Seizing Iranian Island to Reopen Hormuz Strait
Iran May Wipe Out Saudi Arabia and UAE to Trigger Global Chaos
Top Superfruit Revealed: Kiwi Supports Heart, Digestion, and Immunity
EU Leaders Clash as Hungary Veto Delays Massive Ukraine Aid Package
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.