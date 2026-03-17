Rights Advocate Calls Putin’s Pardon of 23 Women a 'Big Surprise'

Eva Merkacheva, a member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, described the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon 23 women as a major surprise.

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In comments to Podyom, Merkacheva said the clemency decree exceeded her expectations, even though she had earlier proposed such a measure.

Initiative for Clemency

In December 2025, Vladimir Putin agreed to consider a list of candidates for pardons. He asked Merkacheva to compile and submit the names.

The proposal focused on individuals who had been convicted for the first time of non-violent and minor offenses.

"I don't remember how many people were on the list. At first I expanded it, then I was asked to shorten it to improve its chances — so I reduced it,” Merkacheva said.

She noted that there had been expectations the decision might come earlier.

"At first we were waiting for the New Year, then for March 8. And now — it's wonderful,” she added.

Details of the Pardon Remain Unknown

Merkacheva said she does not know which individuals were included in the final decree, as her original list contained more names than those ultimately pardoned.

According to available information, the pardons apply in part to women with children and relatives participating in the special military operation.

Position on Women in Prison

The human rights advocate emphasized her broader view that women should rarely be imprisoned.

"I would have been happy even if just one woman had been pardoned,” she said.

Merkacheva argued that women generally do not exhibit criminal patterns of thinking and that the state should prioritize the welfare of their children.

"If a woman has children, the state must clearly consider the interests of those children. The only exception is when a crime is committed against children,” she stated.

Previous Clemency Decisions

The latest decree was announced on March 17. It follows a similar measure signed by Vladimir Putin on March 8, 2024, when 52 women were pardoned in honor of International Women's Day.

That earlier list included pregnant women, mothers of underage children, and women whose relatives were involved in the special military operation.

Merkacheva had also been among those who proposed that initiative.