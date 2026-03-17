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Shoygu Says 56 Countries Acting Against Russia, Warns of Growing Security Threats

Russia

Sergei Shoygu, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, stated that a broad coalition of countries is effectively acting against Russia, citing growing security challenges.

Sergey Shoygu
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Sergey Shoygu

Speaking at an off-site meeting in Yekaterinburg, Shoygu said the scale of coordinated pressure against the country involves dozens of states.

"In today's conditions, an extensive system is effectively operating against our country — more than 50 states, or to be precise, 56 countries,” Shoiygu said, according to Interfax.

Concerns Over Sabotage and Infrastructure Threats

Shoygu emphasized the need to take into account the experience accumulated by foreign intelligence services, particularly in conducting sabotage and terrorist attacks against critical infrastructure.

He suggested that these methods could pose increasing risks to key facilities across Russia.

Urals Now Within Potential Strike Range

During the same meeting, Shoygu warned that the Ural region, previously considered out of reach for attacks originating from Ukraine, is now facing a more direct threat.

"Not long ago, the Urals were beyond the reach of aerial strikes from Ukrainian territory. Today, they are already within the zone of immediate threat,” he said, as cited by TASS.

Reported Increase in Attacks

According to Shoygu, the number of attacks attributed to Ukrainian actions on Russian territory rose significantly in 2025.

He stated that the total number increased by 40 percent, reaching 1,830 incidents over the course of the year.

Strategic Importance of the Ural Federal District

The Ural Federal District includes six regions: Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Kurgan, and Tyumen regions, as well as the Khanty-Mansi and Yamalo-Nenets autonomous districts.

The administrative center of the district is Yekaterinburg, a major industrial and logistical hub.

The region plays a key role in Russia's economy and defense industry, making it strategically significant in the context of national security planning.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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