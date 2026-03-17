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Putin Pardons 23 Women in Presidential Clemency Decision

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree granting pardons to 23 women, Valery Fadeev, head of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights said.

Moscow Kremlin
Photo: Designed by Freepik by bearfotos, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Moscow Kremlin

Fadeev said the decision followed earlier discussions about the possibility of an amnesty or individual pardons raised during a meeting with the president in December.

"You may recall that the issue of a possible amnesty or pardons was discussed in December. The president has now signed a decree pardoning 23 women. Those pardoned include individuals who have children and relatives participating in the special military operation,” Fadeev stated.

Details Remain Confidential

The names of those pardoned have not been disclosed due to personal data protections. According to Fadeev, clemency decisions are typically handled on a case-by-case basis.

"One might have hoped for more, perhaps, but even this number is significant, since pardons are usually granted individually,” he added.

Background of Amnesty Discussions

At the end of 2025, Yevgenia Merkacheva, a member of the Human Rights Council, appealed to the president to consider a New Year amnesty.

Her proposal focused on women with children and people with disabilities who had been convicted for the first time of non-violent and minor offenses.

Vladimir Putin responded at the time that he would review the proposal.

Previous Clemency Decisions

In December 2024, the president granted pardons to four women from the Kursk region who had received suspended sentences for minor or moderate offenses.

All of them had underage children, and one of the women was classified as having a first-degree disability.

The latest decision continues a pattern of targeted clemency measures focused on specific social categories.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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