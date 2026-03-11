World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Moscow Accuses Ukraine of Using Western Missiles in Deadly Bryansk Attack

Russia

Russia intends to push for an international response following a missile strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the city of Bryansk. Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Rodion Miroshnik described Moscow's planned actions in comments to the news service Vesti.

Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow

"We do not see any meaningful reaction on international platforms, at least not from the executive bodies of these organizations. In any case, these issues will be raised and formally initiated,” said Rodion Miroshnik.

Moscow Blames Western Involvement

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the use of advanced Western weapons in the strike would have been impossible without the direct involvement of foreign specialists.

Officials stated that such systems require outside technical support for operation and targeting, as well as intelligence data provided by certain NATO countries.

Miroshnik added that Russian representatives would demand a political and legal assessment of the attack from international organizations.

Casualties Reported After Strike

The missile attack on Bryansk became known on March 10. At least 42 people were injured in the strike, while six others could not be saved.

On March 11, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, clarified that the Ukrainian strike had been carried out using British-made Storm Shadow missiles.

Russia Says Attack Aimed at Disrupting Peace Process

Russia's Foreign Ministry stated that the attack was intended to derail ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict.

In an official statement published on its website, the ministry said the strike on Bryansk represented an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to undermine the process of political settlement.

