Kremlin Explains Internet Outages in Moscow and St. Petersburg as Security Measures

Interruptions to mobile communications and internet services have been reported in several Russian cities, particularly in Moscow and St. Petersburg. The situation was addressed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said the restrictions are implemented strictly in accordance with current legislation and solely for security purposes.

According to him, authorities had warned the public in advance about the potential disruptions.

"If we ask how long these actions will last, the answer is: for as long as additional measures are necessary to ensure the safety of our citizens,” said Dmitry Peskov.

Moscow Businesses Lose Billions

According to Kommersant, businesses in Moscow have lost between three and five billion rubles during the days when communication restrictions were in place.

Courier services, taxi companies, car-sharing platforms, and retail businesses have been among the sectors most affected by the disruptions.

Since March 6, restrictions on mobile communications and internet services have been active in the Russian capital.

Witnesses report that mobile internet has been unavailable mainly in the city center and on certain lines of the Moscow Metro. In St. Petersburg, communication problems were recorded on March 10.

Security Concerns and Drone Threats

Similar restrictions were observed in Russia last year. At the time, Vladimir Putin commented on the issue, explaining that network limitations were primarily connected to the need to protect residents from drone attacks.

"There are two ways to address this issue. The first is transitioning to domestic software and our own hardware. Many services continue to function. The second option is to use foreign technologies but negotiate with providers so that their services operate within the territory of the Russian Federation,” said Vladimir Putin.

Experts Suggest Targeted Operations

However, cybersecurity specialists and telecommunications experts note that the current restrictions appear highly localized and do not resemble the large-scale measures typically associated with defending against drone attacks.

According to their assessment, the pattern of the shutdowns may indicate that security services are conducting special operations or exercises in specific areas.

Kremlin Encourages Interest in Domestic Messenger

Alongside communication restrictions, discussions have also emerged about the possible blocking of Telegram in Russia, an issue affecting millions of users of the messaging platform.

Against this backdrop, Dmitry Peskov called on the public to focus less on Telegram and instead consider the Russian messaging service MAX.

He emphasized that the domestic platform should become more attractive to users not only within Russia but also across the CIS region.

Peskov added that Russia has been losing tools for communicating its position abroad because foreign audiences primarily use what he described as hostile social networks. As a result, the country faces the challenge of finding new ways to deliver its messages to international audiences.