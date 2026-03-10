World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Dollar Surges Past 80 Rubles on Forex as Russian Central Bank Currency Sales Fall

Russia

The US dollar briefly climbed above the psychological level of 80 rubles on the Forex market on Tuesday, reflecting a noticeable weakening of the Russian currency.

US dollar notes
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Igal Ness is licensed under Free
US dollar notes

Dollar Breaks Key Psychological Level

According to data from Investing, the dollar reached a peak of around 80.43 rubles, marking an increase of more than two percent during trading.

This level had last been seen on January 9. By 13:45 Moscow time, however, the exchange rate stabilized at approximately 78.84 rubles.

At the same time, the euro traded at around 91.77 rubles.

Reduced Currency Sales by the Central Bank

The movement in the foreign exchange market came amid a sharp reduction in foreign currency sales by the Central Bank of Russia.

Because of an upcoming revision of the budget rule, the Russian Finance Ministry has stopped transferring funds to the regulator for sale on the exchange.

Between February 6 and March 5, daily sales amounted to about 16.52 billion rubles. Now the volume of such operations has fallen roughly fourfold and will remain reduced for an indefinite period.

Debate Over Optimal Dollar Rate

Despite the weakening of the ruble, some financial experts believe the current exchange rate is still not high enough.

The head of VTB Bank, Andrey Kostin, previously stated that the optimal exchange rate for the US currency would be within a range of 90 to 100 rubles.

According to Kostin, such a rate would increase export revenues flowing into the state budget and help partially offset the growing fiscal deficit.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
World
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
Iran Strikes in Retaliation After Girls’ School Attack, Hitting US and Israeli Targets
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran Strikes in Retaliation After Girls’ School Attack, Hitting US and Israeli Targets
Historic Loss: What Really Happened to Three US F-15E Strike Eagles over Gulf?
World
Historic Loss: What Really Happened to Three US F-15E Strike Eagles over Gulf?
Popular
Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a one-hour phone call to discuss the Iran crisis, negotiations over Ukraine, and the situation in Venezuela.

Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Middle East War Pushes Gulf Monarchies to Reconsider Trillion-Dollar Investments Oleg Artyukov Why Russia Is Central to Asia’s Energy Security Amid Gulf Turmoil Hriday Sarma
Last materials
Dollar Surges Past 80 Rubles on Forex as Russian Central Bank Currency Sales Fall
Luxury Aurus Sedan to Cost Up to $740K After Platform Upgrade
Kremlin Responds to Discussion of Intelligence Allegations Amid Middle East Tensions
IAEA Chief Grossi May Discuss Nuclear Risks During Upcoming Russia Visit
Kremlin: Trump Did Not Ask Putin for Ceasefire in Ukraine During Phone Call
Gulf Monarchies Could Become 'Expendable' if Iran Conflict Continues
Putin, Trump Resume Dialogue in Call Focused on Iran Conflict and Ukraine Talks
Alina Kabaeva Appears at Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Moscow
Beer Poses the Greatest Risk to Male Potency, Urologist Warns
Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.