Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Detained in Major Corruption Probe

Russian law enforcement authorities have detained former First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov on suspicion of organizing a criminal organization involved in large-scale corruption schemes, Svetlana Petrenko, an official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russia said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Мазур Владимир, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Russian Defense Ministry

According to investigators, a criminal case has been opened on charges including bribery and embezzlement. The investigation is based on materials collected by the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Investigative Department, and the Main Directorate for Economic Security and Anti-Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Investigation Links Case to Timur Ivanov

The detention of Ruslan Tsalikov is reportedly connected to the ongoing case involving Timur Ivanov, a former Russian defense official previously accused of embezzlement. The link between the two cases was reported by the Telegram channel Mash.

Investigators believe that members of a criminal network allegedly created by Tsalikov between 2017 and 2024 embezzled funds from the Russian state budget and later laundered the stolen money. Authorities also accuse members of the group of participating in bribery schemes.

Multiple Criminal Charges Filed

According to the Investigative Committee, Ruslan Tsalikov has been formally charged under several articles of the Russian Criminal Code, including:

Article 210 — creation of a criminal organization using official position

Article 160 — embezzlement

Article 174.1 — legalization (money laundering) of criminal proceeds

Article 290 — receiving bribes

Investigators state that the charges include 12 separate episodes of embezzlement and two episodes related to bribery.

Authorities are currently deciding what preventive measure will be imposed on the former official.

Recent Military Corruption Sentencing

The announcement follows another high-profile corruption case in Russia's military establishment. Earlier, the Voronezh Garrison Military Court sentenced Valery Mumindzhanov, former deputy commander of the Leningrad Military District, to ten years in prison in connection with a major bribery case involving millions of rubles.